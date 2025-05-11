    StartseiteAktienApple AktieNachrichten zu Apple
    Das Smartphone wird immer weniger als Telefon genutzt

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BONN (dpa-AFX) - Die Bundesbürger nutzen das Handy immer weniger zum Telefonieren. Waren es im Jahr 2021 noch 163 Milliarden abgehende Mobilfunk-Gesprächsminuten in Deutschland, so sank diese Zahl bis 2024 auf nur noch 145 Milliarden, wie die Bundesnetzagentur auf dpa-Anfrage mitteilte.

    Beim Festnetz ist der Rückgang noch stärker, und er setzte früher ein. 2020 waren es noch 104 Milliarden Gesprächsminuten. Bis 2024 sank diese Jahreszahl um fast die Hälfte auf nur noch 57 Milliarden Minuten, in denen über das klassische Festnetz-Telefon gesprochen wurde.

    Die Anzahl von Gesprächen über Messenger-Dienste wie Whatsapp, Signal und Threema sowie andere Internet-Dienste nimmt hingegen stark zu. Waren es 2022 noch 121 Milliarden Audio-Gesprächsminuten, so waren es im vergangenen Jahr schon 197 Milliarden. Bei Videogesprächen geht es ebenfalls steil nach oben, von 143 Milliarden 2022 auf 184 Milliarden im Jahr 2024.

    Häufig geht es in der Alltagskommunikation gar nicht mehr um Gespräche, sondern um Chatnachrichten, auch Sofortnachrichten genannt - ob Texte, Fotos, Sprachnachrichten, Videos oder Emojis. 902 Milliarden solcher Sofortnachrichten wurden im vergangenen Jahr den Angaben zufolge in Deutschland versandt und damit 11 Milliarden mehr als ein Jahr zuvor./wdw/DP/zb

     

    dpa-AFX
    Verfasst von dpa-AFX
