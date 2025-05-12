Formycon's Q1 2025: Stellar Performance & Financial Triumph

Formycon AG reported strong operational performance and financial results for Q1 2025, with market approvals for FYB203 (Aflibercept) in Europe and the UK, and new commercialization partnerships with Teva and Lotus.

The launch of FYB202/Otulfi1 (Ustekinumab) by partner Fresenius Kabi in the U.S. and Europe generated initial meaningful revenue within the first month after market entry.

First quarter financial figures were in line with expectations, and full-year guidance was confirmed, despite challenging macroeconomic conditions.

FYB203 (Aflibercept) was approved by the European Commission and the UK, with Teva Pharmaceuticals marketing it in Europe and a commercialization agreement with Lotus Pharmaceutical for the Asia-Pacific region.

Formycon decided to waive the Phase III trial for FYB206 (Pembrolizumab) based on positive feedback from the FDA, accelerating development and reducing investments by over €75 million.

Formycon generated €5.3 million in revenue in Q1 2025, with FYB202/Otulfi contributing €0.74 million, and confirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, aiming for sustainable, EBITDA-positive growth by 2026 or 2027.

The next important date, Press release for the quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Formycon is on 12.05.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).





