ProCredit's Q1 Win: Strategic Growth Drives Strong Financial Results

ProCredit Holding AG reported a loan growth of EUR 174 million or 2.5% in Q1 2025, with strong growth in micro and small enterprises and private clients across South Eastern and Eastern Europe.

The group achieved a net result of EUR 25.2 million, corresponding to a return on equity (RoE) of 9.5%, despite higher personnel and administrative expenses.

The cost-income ratio increased to 70.8% due to strategic investments in growth catalysts, while net interest income decreased by EUR 5.1 million to EUR 85.0 million.

The Management Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share for FY 2024, aligning with the policy to distribute one-third of the consolidated result.

ProCredit Holding was promoted to the German small cap index SDAX as of 9 May 2025.

The group's CET1 ratio remained stable at 13.1%, and the share of defaulted loans was low at 2.2%, supported by strong recoveries from written-off loans.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 12.05.2025.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).





