ProCredit's Q1 Win: Strategic Growth Drives Strong Financial Results
ProCredit Holding AG navigated Q1 2025 with notable loan growth and strategic investments, despite facing increased expenses and a dip in net interest income.
- ProCredit Holding AG reported a loan growth of EUR 174 million or 2.5% in Q1 2025, with strong growth in micro and small enterprises and private clients across South Eastern and Eastern Europe.
- The group achieved a net result of EUR 25.2 million, corresponding to a return on equity (RoE) of 9.5%, despite higher personnel and administrative expenses.
- The cost-income ratio increased to 70.8% due to strategic investments in growth catalysts, while net interest income decreased by EUR 5.1 million to EUR 85.0 million.
- The Management Board proposed a dividend of EUR 0.59 per share for FY 2024, aligning with the policy to distribute one-third of the consolidated result.
- ProCredit Holding was promoted to the German small cap index SDAX as of 9 May 2025.
- The group's CET1 ratio remained stable at 13.1%, and the share of defaulted loans was low at 2.2%, supported by strong recoveries from written-off loans.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at ProCredit Holding & Co.KGaA is on 12.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).
0,00 %
+4,85 %
+19,60 %
+19,87 %
+16,38 %
+203,37 %
+121,31 %
-16,96 %
ISIN:DE0006223407WKN:622340
