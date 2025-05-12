All for One Group: Pinnacle Award 2025 Amid Geopolitical Delays
All for One Group SE showcases resilience with sales growth and a prestigious award, overcoming challenges to set a record dividend and affirming its optimistic revenue forecast.
- All for One Group SE reported slight sales growth to EUR 257.6 million in the first half of the 2024/25 financial year, driven by cloud migration projects.
- Cloud services revenue increased by 5%, while recurring revenues rose to 52% of total sales.
- Geopolitical uncertainties have caused project delays, impacting the CORE and LOB segments, with EBIT before M&A effects down 21% to EUR 14.0 million.
- The company received the SAP Pinnacle Award for "Sales Success Midmarket," highlighting its strong position in the midmarket segment.
- A dividend of EUR 1.60 per share was approved, marking the highest in the company's history, with a payout ratio of 42%.
- All for One confirmed its revenue forecast for the 2024/25 financial year, expecting growth between EUR 525 million and EUR 540 million, despite challenges in the market.
The next important date, Publication of the semi-annual financial report, at All for One Group is on 15.05.2025.
The price of All for One Group at the time of the news was 57,80EUR and was up +0,70 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 57,60EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,35 % since publication.
-0,35 %
+0,88 %
+18,52 %
-4,64 %
-1,20 %
-0,52 %
+56,10 %
+18,32 %
+157,18 %
ISIN:DE0005110001WKN:511000
