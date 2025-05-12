Hypoport Kicks Off 2025 with Robust Q1 Earnings Surge

Group revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to €159 million in Q1/2025.

Gross profit expanded by 15% year-on-year to €66 million, with EBIT rising by 88% to €8.6 million.

The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 20% increase in gross profits to €41 million, driven by market share gains and recovery in the private real estate market.

The Financing Platforms segment experienced a 12% increase in revenue and gross profit, despite a drop in EBIT due to high investments in the ERP platform.

The Insurance Platforms segment reported a slight gross profit increase of 2% to €8 million, with a modestly positive EBIT of €0.2 million.

Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport SE, highlighted the continued recovery in private real estate financing and the development of platforms to facilitate property acquisition in Germany.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 12.05.2025.

