Hypoport Kicks Off 2025 with Robust Q1 Earnings Surge
Hypoport SE has kicked off 2025 with impressive financial strides, showcasing robust growth across its key segments. With a remarkable 19% increase in group revenue, the company is setting a strong pace for the year. An 88% surge in EBIT underscores the company's strategic prowess and operational efficiency. The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment led the charge with a 20% rise in gross profits, while the Financing Platforms segment also showed resilience with a 12% revenue boost. CEO Ronald Slabke remains optimistic, citing the recovery in private real estate financing as a key driver of growth.
- Group revenue increased by 19% year-on-year to €159 million in Q1/2025.
- Gross profit expanded by 15% year-on-year to €66 million, with EBIT rising by 88% to €8.6 million.
- The Real Estate & Mortgage Platforms segment saw a 20% increase in gross profits to €41 million, driven by market share gains and recovery in the private real estate market.
- The Financing Platforms segment experienced a 12% increase in revenue and gross profit, despite a drop in EBIT due to high investments in the ERP platform.
- The Insurance Platforms segment reported a slight gross profit increase of 2% to €8 million, with a modestly positive EBIT of €0.2 million.
- Ronald Slabke, CEO of Hypoport SE, highlighted the continued recovery in private real estate financing and the development of platforms to facilitate property acquisition in Germany.
The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at HYPOPORT is on 12.05.2025.
The price of HYPOPORT at the time of the news was 208,75EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 209,25EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,24 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).
