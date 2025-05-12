Salzgitter AG Delivers Near Breakeven Pre-Tax Result

Salzgitter AG reported a pre-tax result of €–27.3 million for Q1 2025, close to breakeven, with €23 million in charges from derivative positions and €10 million in impairment risk.

The company's EBITDA for Q1 2025 was €78.6 million, down from €126.4 million in Q1 2024, due to lower selling prices and volumes.

The P28 performance program contributed an additional €14 million to earnings in Q1 2025, with a total of €130 million realized by the end of 2024.

External sales declined by 13.0% to €2.33 billion in Q1 2025, impacted by a downturn in selling prices and trading volumes, and the deconsolidation of the stainless tubes group.

The Technology Business Unit and Aurubis AG made positive contributions to earnings, while the Trading Business Unit achieved breakeven. Steel Production and Steel Processing units were affected by subdued economic conditions in Europe.

Salzgitter AG reaffirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting sales between €9.5 billion and €10.0 billion, EBITDA between €350 million and €550 million, and a pre-tax result between €–100 million and €+100 million.

