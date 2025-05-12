q.beyond Boosts Earnings & Strengthens Finances, Confirms 2025 Outlook

q.beyond AG increased its earnings and financial strength in Q1 2025, with EBITDA rising by 15% to €2.3 million.

Free cash flow improved to €0.8 million, and net liquidity reached €39.9 million.

The company maintained a strong gross margin of 22% in "Managed Services" and improved the "Consulting" margin from 8% to 14%.

q.beyond plans for EBITDA to rise to between €12 million and €15 million for the full year 2025, with positive consolidated net income and free cash flow.

The company is increasing its nearshoring and offshoring activities, with 16% of employees based in Latvia, Spain, India, and the USA, aiming for 20% by year-end.

q.beyond launched "Private Enterprise AI," an AI platform ensuring 100% data sovereignty, highlighting its focus on IT sovereignty for SMEs.

