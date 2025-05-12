IONOS Group: Strong Q1 2025 Growth & Solidified Outlook

IONOS Group SE experienced strong growth in Q1 2025, with an increase of 80,000 customers, reaching a total of 6.40 million.

Revenue rose by 19.7% to €446.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 23.8% to €131.0 million.

The Digital Solutions & Cloud segment saw a revenue increase of 7.3% to €329.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 20.9% to €112.8 million.

The AdTech segment's revenue surged by 77.7% to €116.7 million, attributed to a weak prior-year quarter and a positive product changeover.

IONOS has specified its 2025 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted revenues of around €400 million in the AdTech segment and an overall adjusted EBITDA growth of around 15% to €520 million.

The company emphasizes the demand for secure and independent cloud infrastructures, highlighting its role as a reliable partner for a digitally sovereign economy in Europe.

The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 33,15EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.

14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,41 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).





