IONOS Group: Strong Q1 2025 Growth & Solidified Outlook
IONOS Group SE began 2025 with impressive growth, adding 80,000 customers and boosting revenue by 19.7%, setting a strong foundation for future success.
- IONOS Group SE experienced strong growth in Q1 2025, with an increase of 80,000 customers, reaching a total of 6.40 million.
- Revenue rose by 19.7% to €446.3 million, and adjusted EBITDA increased by 23.8% to €131.0 million.
- The Digital Solutions & Cloud segment saw a revenue increase of 7.3% to €329.6 million, with adjusted EBITDA rising by 20.9% to €112.8 million.
- The AdTech segment's revenue surged by 77.7% to €116.7 million, attributed to a weak prior-year quarter and a positive product changeover.
- IONOS has specified its 2025 outlook, expecting currency-adjusted revenues of around €400 million in the AdTech segment and an overall adjusted EBITDA growth of around 15% to €520 million.
- The company emphasizes the demand for secure and independent cloud infrastructures, highlighting its role as a reliable partner for a digitally sovereign economy in Europe.
The price of IONOS Group at the time of the news was 33,15EUR and was up +0,84 % compared with the previous day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 33,95EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,41 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).
