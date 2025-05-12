Adesso SE Q1 2025: Sales Surge 11% to €353.4M, EBITDA Steady at €17.8M

adesso SE increased sales by 11% to EUR 353.4 million in Q1 2025, with EBITDA remaining at EUR 17.8 million, matching the previous year's level.

Improved capacity utilization and market sales growth are expected to increase earnings throughout the year, despite initial delays in the public sector due to new elections.

The number of full-time equivalents (FTEs) increased by 5% to 10,461, while personnel costs rose by 9% to EUR 248.0 million, with a 3% increase in gross profit per FTE.

Sales growth was achieved in almost all core sectors, with the "Healthcare" sector growing by 37% and the "Utilities" sector by 25%, while the "Public Administration" sector grew by 11%.

Sales growth in Germany was 13%, while international sales increased by 5%, with the strongest foreign sales growth in Austria, Turkey, the Netherlands, and Italy.

The full-year forecast remains unchanged, with expected sales between EUR 1.35 to 1.45 billion and EBITDA between EUR 105 to 125 million, with most earnings anticipated in the second half of the year.

The price of adesso at the time of the news was 104,30EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

12 minutes after the article was published, the price was 102,00EUR this corresponds to a minus of -2,21 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).





