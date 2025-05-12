United Internet's Promising Start to 2025!

United Internet AG increased its customer contracts by 150,000, reaching a total of 29.17 million contracts.

Sales grew by 4.2% to EUR 1.631 billion in Q1 2025, with an upgraded sales guidance for 2025 to approximately EUR 6.45 billion.

EBITDA slightly increased by 0.1% to EUR 342.6 million despite higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.

Adjusted EBIT was impacted by increased depreciation costs, resulting in a decrease to EUR 162.9 million.

Operating earnings per share (EPS) declined from EUR 0.35 to EUR 0.31.

United Internet AG expects full-year EBITDA to grow to approximately EUR 1.35 billion, with cash capex projected to be around EUR 800 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at United Internet is on 12.05.2025.

