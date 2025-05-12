United Internet's Promising Start to 2025!
United Internet AG is riding a wave of growth, expanding its customer base and boosting sales. With an impressive addition of 150,000 new customer contracts, the company now boasts a robust portfolio of 29.17 million. Sales surged by 4.2% in Q1 2025, setting the stage for an optimistic sales forecast of EUR 6.45 billion for the year. Even with rising start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network, EBITDA saw a modest rise of 0.1%. However, increased depreciation led to a dip in adjusted EBIT, and operating EPS fell to EUR 0.31. Looking ahead, United Internet AG anticipates EBITDA growth to EUR 1.35 billion, with capital expenditures around EUR 800 million.
- United Internet AG increased its customer contracts by 150,000, reaching a total of 29.17 million contracts.
- Sales grew by 4.2% to EUR 1.631 billion in Q1 2025, with an upgraded sales guidance for 2025 to approximately EUR 6.45 billion.
- EBITDA slightly increased by 0.1% to EUR 342.6 million despite higher start-up costs for the 1&1 mobile network.
- Adjusted EBIT was impacted by increased depreciation costs, resulting in a decrease to EUR 162.9 million.
- Operating earnings per share (EPS) declined from EUR 0.35 to EUR 0.31.
- United Internet AG expects full-year EBITDA to grow to approximately EUR 1.35 billion, with cash capex projected to be around EUR 800 million.
