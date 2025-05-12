1&1: Strong Start & 2025 Forecast Affirmed!

1&1 AG reported a decline in customer contracts to 16.35 million, down by 40,000 from the end of 2024.

Service revenues remained stable at €821.9 million, while overall revenue decreased by 0.6% to €1,018.5 million.

EBITDA (operational) fell by 0.8% to €222.9 million, and total EBITDA dropped by 14.5% to €155.9 million due to increased start-up costs for the mobile network.

EBIT decreased significantly to €73.2 million, leading to earnings per share (EPS) of €0.27, down 42.6% from the previous year.

The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting stable service revenue and a decline in EBITDA by approximately 3.4% to around €571 million.

Planned cash capex for 2025 is approximately €450 million, significantly higher than the previous year's €290.6 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at 1&1 is on 12.05.2025.

The price of 1&1 at the time of the news was 15,970EUR and was up +0,19 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.346,55PKT (+0,89 %).





