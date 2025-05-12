Verve Group Registered (A) debuts on Frankfurt Exchange as 'VRV'.

Verve Group SE begins trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'VRV' on May 12, 2025.

The company has achieved a revenue CAGR of approximately 38% and an EBITDA CAGR of around 39% over the past seven years.

In 2024, Verve reported revenues of EUR 437 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR 133 million, showcasing its growth and corporate maturity.

The uplisting to the regulated market allows access to a broader investor base, particularly institutional investors, and facilitates trading in euros.

Verve anticipates inclusion in the SDAX index, which would enhance visibility and liquidity for its shares.

The average daily trading volume of Verve shares in 2025 exceeds EUR 2.1 million, indicating strong market interest and expected growth in liquidity.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,8290EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,60 % since publication.






