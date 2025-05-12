Verve Group Registered (A) debuts on Frankfurt Exchange as 'VRV'.

Verve Group SE has started trading on the Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "VRV".

The company has been publicly listed for seven years, achieving a revenue CAGR of ~38% and an EBITDA CAGR of ~39%, with 2024 revenues of EUR 437 million and adj. EBITDA of EUR 133 million.

The uplisting to the Regulated Market aims to expand Verve's investor base and liquidity, as many institutional investors can only invest in companies listed on a Regulated Market.

Verve shares are traded in euros on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and remain tradable in Stockholm at the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market.

The average daily trading volume of Verve shares in 2025 exceeds EUR 2.1 million, and the company expects liquidity to grow with increased visibility.

Verve aims for inclusion in the SDAX index, which would enhance investor visibility and share liquidity.

The price of Verve Group Registered (A) at the time of the news was 3,8290EUR and was up +0,37 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 3,8060EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,60 % since publication.





