JDC Group Hits Record Q1 Revenue: Over €60M Milestone!

JDC Group AG achieved its strongest first quarter in history with consolidated revenue exceeding EUR 60 million for the first time, reaching EUR 62.2 million, a 16.7% increase from the previous year.

EBITDA increased by 23.9% to EUR 5.0 million, and EBIT rose by 37.7% to EUR 3.4 million compared to the previous year.

The Advisortech segment's revenue exceeded EUR 50 million for the first time in a first quarter, with a growth of 11.3% to EUR 53.8 million.

The Advisory segment's revenue rose by 55.9% year-on-year to EUR 13.6 million, influenced by a structural measure that resulted in a reclassification of revenue and earnings between segments.

The consolidation of banking licenses within the Group led to organizational changes, affecting segment reporting and resulting in shifts between the Advisortech and Advisory segments.

JDC Group AG expects revenue growth to between EUR 245 million and EUR 265 million in 2025, with EBITDA projected to be between EUR 18.5 million and EUR 20.5 million.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report (Cut-off date Q1), at JDC Group is on 12.05.2025.

The price of JDC Group at the time of the news was 22,700EUR and was up +4,13 % compared with the previous day.





