SAJ Achieves Landmark Success at Intersolar Europe 2025 with CM2 Global Premiere and New Strategic Vision (FOTO)

SAJ, a leading innovator in the smart energy solutions,

delivered a powerful and impactful presence with its full-scenario smart energy

storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, embodying their core theme:

"Innovating Energy Storage, Empowering Future." The company's presence was

marked by the GLOBAL PREMIERE of their CM2 Smart C&I All-in-One BESS, the

unveiling of New Strategic Initiative, and a vibrant celebration of their 20th

Anniversary, all underscoring their commitment to revolutionizing energy storage

solutions.



The undisputed star of SAJ's booth at Intersolar Europe 2025 was the CM2 Smart

C&I All-in-One BESS, which commanded significant attention with its global

debut. Its Five-Layer Protection, "All-in-One" design integrating key components

(PCS, EMS, BMS), and support for up to 20 parallel units streamline deployment

and enhance safety. Powered by the AI-driven elekeeper Smart EMS, it enables

revenue streams like peak shaving and VPP participation, potentially boosting

earnings by over 10% through its 4-in-1 value-enabling system - PV integration,

peak-valley arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and Virtual Power Plant (VPP)

aggregation for propelling the deep transformation of commercial and industrial

energy systems towards zero-carbonization, digitalization, and market

liberalization, ushering in a new era of energy asset value enhancement. Adding

to the significance of this product launch, SAJ announced strategic

collaborations with two prominent Belgian energy enterprises: Sunlogics, a smart

energy service provider, and EnergyKing, an installer and integrator of smart

energy systems. The finalized initial purchase agreements from both companies

underscore the CM2 system's recognition within the European market for its

technological innovation and adaptability, confirming its potential to redefine

smart C&I energy storage with unparalleled safetey, efficiency, and

profitability.





Building upon the successful launch of its C&I energy innovation, SAJ also

actively focuses on the long-term development of the global market. To

strategically navigate global trade complexities and challenges, SAJ is

implementing localized strategies and forging powerful alliances with local

partners, concurrently scaling up production capabilities while driving a

revolution that caters to the specific needs of local markets. A significant

development in this strategic direction is a newly formed partnership with EIKO

POWER, a prominent European smart energy storage manufacturer, marking a

decisive step towards the reshoring of technological production to Europe. Under

this agreement, SAJ will contribute technical expertise via its innovative R&D

centers, while EIKO POWER will oversee integration, European-based production,

marketing, and service support. Furthermore, SAJ is also pioneering advancements

in the smart home sector through a strategic alliance with PHNIX Technology.

This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a Truly Smart Home Energy

Ecosystem, integrating PHNIX heat pumps with SAJ smart energy storage solutions

and establishing a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, cost savings,

and intelligent living within the residential sector.



SAJ is geared up to keep pushing boundaries with even better tech, top-tier

products & solutions, and increasingly comprehensive and intelligent services.

By powering the global energy transition and a sustainable future, we are

kicking off a new era of smart energy storage and adding to our growing

portfolio of successful projects and achievements.



About SAJ



Established in 2005, marking its 20th anniversary this year as a significant

milestone, SAJ focuses on providing users with safer, smarter, and more

profitable full-scene smart energy storage solutions. This celebration brought

together global partners, clients, and industry peers at Intersolar Europe to

reflect on the company's 20-year journey and remarkable achievements, SAJ has

evolved from a professional industrial automation brand to a leading innovator

in the energy field, driven by innovation, quality, and service. Its integrated

approach encompasses power generation, energy storage, power consumption, and

energy operation services, leveraging advanced technologies to maximize energy

storage value for partners and end-users who prioritize professional brands and

smart energy management, with a commitment to global leadership in smart energy

storage.



SAJ official Web: https://www.saj-electric.com/home



