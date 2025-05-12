SAJ Achieves Landmark Success at Intersolar Europe 2025 with CM2 Global Premiere and New Strategic Vision (FOTO)
Munich, Germany (ots) - SAJ, a leading innovator in the smart energy solutions,
delivered a powerful and impactful presence with its full-scenario smart energy
storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, embodying their core theme:
"Innovating Energy Storage, Empowering Future." The company's presence was
marked by the GLOBAL PREMIERE of their CM2 Smart C&I All-in-One BESS, the
unveiling of New Strategic Initiative, and a vibrant celebration of their 20th
Anniversary, all underscoring their commitment to revolutionizing energy storage
solutions.
The undisputed star of SAJ's booth at Intersolar Europe 2025 was the CM2 Smart
C&I All-in-One BESS, which commanded significant attention with its global
debut. Its Five-Layer Protection, "All-in-One" design integrating key components
(PCS, EMS, BMS), and support for up to 20 parallel units streamline deployment
and enhance safety. Powered by the AI-driven elekeeper Smart EMS, it enables
revenue streams like peak shaving and VPP participation, potentially boosting
earnings by over 10% through its 4-in-1 value-enabling system - PV integration,
peak-valley arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and Virtual Power Plant (VPP)
aggregation for propelling the deep transformation of commercial and industrial
energy systems towards zero-carbonization, digitalization, and market
liberalization, ushering in a new era of energy asset value enhancement. Adding
to the significance of this product launch, SAJ announced strategic
collaborations with two prominent Belgian energy enterprises: Sunlogics, a smart
energy service provider, and EnergyKing, an installer and integrator of smart
energy systems. The finalized initial purchase agreements from both companies
underscore the CM2 system's recognition within the European market for its
technological innovation and adaptability, confirming its potential to redefine
smart C&I energy storage with unparalleled safetey, efficiency, and
profitability.
delivered a powerful and impactful presence with its full-scenario smart energy
storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, embodying their core theme:
"Innovating Energy Storage, Empowering Future." The company's presence was
marked by the GLOBAL PREMIERE of their CM2 Smart C&I All-in-One BESS, the
unveiling of New Strategic Initiative, and a vibrant celebration of their 20th
Anniversary, all underscoring their commitment to revolutionizing energy storage
solutions.
The undisputed star of SAJ's booth at Intersolar Europe 2025 was the CM2 Smart
C&I All-in-One BESS, which commanded significant attention with its global
debut. Its Five-Layer Protection, "All-in-One" design integrating key components
(PCS, EMS, BMS), and support for up to 20 parallel units streamline deployment
and enhance safety. Powered by the AI-driven elekeeper Smart EMS, it enables
revenue streams like peak shaving and VPP participation, potentially boosting
earnings by over 10% through its 4-in-1 value-enabling system - PV integration,
peak-valley arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and Virtual Power Plant (VPP)
aggregation for propelling the deep transformation of commercial and industrial
energy systems towards zero-carbonization, digitalization, and market
liberalization, ushering in a new era of energy asset value enhancement. Adding
to the significance of this product launch, SAJ announced strategic
collaborations with two prominent Belgian energy enterprises: Sunlogics, a smart
energy service provider, and EnergyKing, an installer and integrator of smart
energy systems. The finalized initial purchase agreements from both companies
underscore the CM2 system's recognition within the European market for its
technological innovation and adaptability, confirming its potential to redefine
smart C&I energy storage with unparalleled safetey, efficiency, and
profitability.
Building upon the successful launch of its C&I energy innovation, SAJ also
actively focuses on the long-term development of the global market. To
strategically navigate global trade complexities and challenges, SAJ is
implementing localized strategies and forging powerful alliances with local
partners, concurrently scaling up production capabilities while driving a
revolution that caters to the specific needs of local markets. A significant
development in this strategic direction is a newly formed partnership with EIKO
POWER, a prominent European smart energy storage manufacturer, marking a
decisive step towards the reshoring of technological production to Europe. Under
this agreement, SAJ will contribute technical expertise via its innovative R&D
centers, while EIKO POWER will oversee integration, European-based production,
marketing, and service support. Furthermore, SAJ is also pioneering advancements
in the smart home sector through a strategic alliance with PHNIX Technology.
This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a Truly Smart Home Energy
Ecosystem, integrating PHNIX heat pumps with SAJ smart energy storage solutions
and establishing a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, cost savings,
and intelligent living within the residential sector.
SAJ is geared up to keep pushing boundaries with even better tech, top-tier
products & solutions, and increasingly comprehensive and intelligent services.
By powering the global energy transition and a sustainable future, we are
kicking off a new era of smart energy storage and adding to our growing
portfolio of successful projects and achievements.
About SAJ
Established in 2005, marking its 20th anniversary this year as a significant
milestone, SAJ focuses on providing users with safer, smarter, and more
profitable full-scene smart energy storage solutions. This celebration brought
together global partners, clients, and industry peers at Intersolar Europe to
reflect on the company's 20-year journey and remarkable achievements, SAJ has
evolved from a professional industrial automation brand to a leading innovator
in the energy field, driven by innovation, quality, and service. Its integrated
approach encompasses power generation, energy storage, power consumption, and
energy operation services, leveraging advanced technologies to maximize energy
storage value for partners and end-users who prioritize professional brands and
smart energy management, with a commitment to global leadership in smart energy
storage.
SAJ official Web: https://www.saj-electric.com/home
Pressekontakt:
Marketing manager
Christian
email: mailto:christian@saj-electric.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167132/6031356
OTS: SAJ
actively focuses on the long-term development of the global market. To
strategically navigate global trade complexities and challenges, SAJ is
implementing localized strategies and forging powerful alliances with local
partners, concurrently scaling up production capabilities while driving a
revolution that caters to the specific needs of local markets. A significant
development in this strategic direction is a newly formed partnership with EIKO
POWER, a prominent European smart energy storage manufacturer, marking a
decisive step towards the reshoring of technological production to Europe. Under
this agreement, SAJ will contribute technical expertise via its innovative R&D
centers, while EIKO POWER will oversee integration, European-based production,
marketing, and service support. Furthermore, SAJ is also pioneering advancements
in the smart home sector through a strategic alliance with PHNIX Technology.
This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a Truly Smart Home Energy
Ecosystem, integrating PHNIX heat pumps with SAJ smart energy storage solutions
and establishing a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, cost savings,
and intelligent living within the residential sector.
SAJ is geared up to keep pushing boundaries with even better tech, top-tier
products & solutions, and increasingly comprehensive and intelligent services.
By powering the global energy transition and a sustainable future, we are
kicking off a new era of smart energy storage and adding to our growing
portfolio of successful projects and achievements.
About SAJ
Established in 2005, marking its 20th anniversary this year as a significant
milestone, SAJ focuses on providing users with safer, smarter, and more
profitable full-scene smart energy storage solutions. This celebration brought
together global partners, clients, and industry peers at Intersolar Europe to
reflect on the company's 20-year journey and remarkable achievements, SAJ has
evolved from a professional industrial automation brand to a leading innovator
in the energy field, driven by innovation, quality, and service. Its integrated
approach encompasses power generation, energy storage, power consumption, and
energy operation services, leveraging advanced technologies to maximize energy
storage value for partners and end-users who prioritize professional brands and
smart energy management, with a commitment to global leadership in smart energy
storage.
SAJ official Web: https://www.saj-electric.com/home
Pressekontakt:
Marketing manager
Christian
email: mailto:christian@saj-electric.com
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/167132/6031356
OTS: SAJ
Autor folgen