    SAJ Achieves Landmark Success at Intersolar Europe 2025 with CM2 Global Premiere and New Strategic Vision (FOTO)

    Munich, Germany (ots) - SAJ, a leading innovator in the smart energy solutions,
    delivered a powerful and impactful presence with its full-scenario smart energy
    storage solutions at Intersolar Europe 2025, embodying their core theme:
    "Innovating Energy Storage, Empowering Future." The company's presence was
    marked by the GLOBAL PREMIERE of their CM2 Smart C&I All-in-One BESS, the
    unveiling of New Strategic Initiative, and a vibrant celebration of their 20th
    Anniversary, all underscoring their commitment to revolutionizing energy storage
    solutions.

    The undisputed star of SAJ's booth at Intersolar Europe 2025 was the CM2 Smart
    C&I All-in-One BESS, which commanded significant attention with its global
    debut. Its Five-Layer Protection, "All-in-One" design integrating key components
    (PCS, EMS, BMS), and support for up to 20 parallel units streamline deployment
    and enhance safety. Powered by the AI-driven elekeeper Smart EMS, it enables
    revenue streams like peak shaving and VPP participation, potentially boosting
    earnings by over 10% through its 4-in-1 value-enabling system - PV integration,
    peak-valley arbitrage, grid frequency regulation, and Virtual Power Plant (VPP)
    aggregation for propelling the deep transformation of commercial and industrial
    energy systems towards zero-carbonization, digitalization, and market
    liberalization, ushering in a new era of energy asset value enhancement. Adding
    to the significance of this product launch, SAJ announced strategic
    collaborations with two prominent Belgian energy enterprises: Sunlogics, a smart
    energy service provider, and EnergyKing, an installer and integrator of smart
    energy systems. The finalized initial purchase agreements from both companies
    underscore the CM2 system's recognition within the European market for its
    technological innovation and adaptability, confirming its potential to redefine
    smart C&I energy storage with unparalleled safetey, efficiency, and
    profitability.

    Building upon the successful launch of its C&I energy innovation, SAJ also
    actively focuses on the long-term development of the global market. To
    strategically navigate global trade complexities and challenges, SAJ is
    implementing localized strategies and forging powerful alliances with local
    partners, concurrently scaling up production capabilities while driving a
    revolution that caters to the specific needs of local markets. A significant
    development in this strategic direction is a newly formed partnership with EIKO
    POWER, a prominent European smart energy storage manufacturer, marking a
    decisive step towards the reshoring of technological production to Europe. Under
    this agreement, SAJ will contribute technical expertise via its innovative R&D
    centers, while EIKO POWER will oversee integration, European-based production,
    marketing, and service support. Furthermore, SAJ is also pioneering advancements
    in the smart home sector through a strategic alliance with PHNIX Technology.
    This collaboration has resulted in the creation of a Truly Smart Home Energy
    Ecosystem, integrating PHNIX heat pumps with SAJ smart energy storage solutions
    and establishing a new industry benchmark for energy efficiency, cost savings,
    and intelligent living within the residential sector.

    SAJ is geared up to keep pushing boundaries with even better tech, top-tier
    products & solutions, and increasingly comprehensive and intelligent services.
    By powering the global energy transition and a sustainable future, we are
    kicking off a new era of smart energy storage and adding to our growing
    portfolio of successful projects and achievements.

    About SAJ

    Established in 2005, marking its 20th anniversary this year as a significant
    milestone, SAJ focuses on providing users with safer, smarter, and more
    profitable full-scene smart energy storage solutions. This celebration brought
    together global partners, clients, and industry peers at Intersolar Europe to
    reflect on the company's 20-year journey and remarkable achievements, SAJ has
    evolved from a professional industrial automation brand to a leading innovator
    in the energy field, driven by innovation, quality, and service. Its integrated
    approach encompasses power generation, energy storage, power consumption, and
    energy operation services, leveraging advanced technologies to maximize energy
    storage value for partners and end-users who prioritize professional brands and
    smart energy management, with a commitment to global leadership in smart energy
    storage.

    SAJ official Web: https://www.saj-electric.com/home

