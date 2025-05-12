    StartseiteAktienBYD AktieNachrichten zu BYD

    Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 12.05.25

    Foto: Robert - stock.adobe.com

    In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 12.05.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
    Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+1,78 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von BYD Co Ltd (+8,27 %), DAX Performance (+1,09 %), Apple Inc. (+7,87 %), PDD Holdings (+10,37 %).

    Knockouts

    Basiswert WKN Typ Hebel Umsatz
    BYD Co Ltd HT2JJS Long 4,06 818,50 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PC9L96 Short 46,62 571,43 Tsd.
    Apple Inc. VP9198 Long 3,20 498,93 Tsd.
    PDD Holdings HS0QXS Long 3,47 489,60 Tsd.
    Eli Lilly TT93S9 Long 1,47 191,34 Tsd.

    Optionsscheine

    Basiswert WKN Typ Omega Umsatz
    DAX Performance PC7VV1 Long 9,45 131,28 Tsd.
    DAX Performance PL9PU5 Long 11,02 110,42 Tsd.
    Gold VK3NGC Short 13,57 63,17 Tsd.
    NASDAQ 100 PC7U0T Short 8,00 60,06 Tsd.
    E.ON SE DJ29GZ Long 8,21 58,30 Tsd.

    Zertifikate

    Basiswert Art WKN Umsatz
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		PC9977 2,25 Mio.
    Nordex SE
    Classic
    		DJ3V4U 248,94 Tsd.
    TUI AG
    Sonstige
    		DK1A66 161,47 Tsd.
    DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
    Classic
    		A2URRU 149,67 Tsd.
    EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
    Bonus Garantie
    		SH9Z9B 126,69 Tsd.



    Verfasst von Markt Bote
