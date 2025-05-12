Umsatzspitzenreiter
Die meistgehandelten Hebelprodukte und Zertifikate - 12.05.25
In den folgenden Tabellen finden sie die umsatzstärksten Knockouts, Optionsscheine und Zertifikate vom 12.05.25 (Stand 12:00 Uhr).
Bei den zugrundelegenden Basiswerten ist EURO STOXX 50 Price Index (+1,78 %) genz vorne. Gefolgt von BYD Co Ltd (+8,27 %), DAX Performance (+1,09 %), Apple Inc. (+7,87 %), PDD Holdings (+10,37 %).
Knockouts
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Hebel
|Umsatz
|BYD Co Ltd
|HT2JJS
|Long
|4,06
|818,50 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PC9L96
|Short
|46,62
|571,43 Tsd.
|Apple Inc.
|VP9198
|Long
|3,20
|498,93 Tsd.
|PDD Holdings
|HS0QXS
|Long
|3,47
|489,60 Tsd.
|Eli Lilly
|TT93S9
|Long
|1,47
|191,34 Tsd.
Optionsscheine
|Basiswert
|WKN
|Typ
|Omega
|Umsatz
|DAX Performance
|PC7VV1
|Long
|9,45
|131,28 Tsd.
|DAX Performance
|PL9PU5
|Long
|11,02
|110,42 Tsd.
|Gold
|VK3NGC
|Short
|13,57
|63,17 Tsd.
|NASDAQ 100
|PC7U0T
|Short
|8,00
|60,06 Tsd.
|E.ON SE
|DJ29GZ
|Long
|8,21
|58,30 Tsd.
Zertifikate
|Basiswert
|Art
|WKN
|Umsatz
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|PC9977
|2,25 Mio.
|Nordex SE
|
Classic
|DJ3V4U
|248,94 Tsd.
|TUI AG
|
Sonstige
|DK1A66
|161,47 Tsd.
|DER AKTIONÄR Krypto TSI Index
|
Classic
|A2URRU
|149,67 Tsd.
|EURO STOXX 50 Price Index
|
Bonus Garantie
|SH9Z9B
|126,69 Tsd.
