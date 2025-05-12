Reply's Board Greenlights Q1 Report for March 2025

Reply S.p.A. reported consolidated revenues of €603.4 million for Q1 2025, an 8.9% increase from €554.3 million in 2024.

EBITDA for the same period was €105.3 million, up from €87.3 million in 2024, representing 17.5% of turnover.

EBIT rose to €88.7 million in Q1 2025, compared to €72.1 million in 2024, equating to 14.7% of turnover.

Profit before tax increased to €86.9 million, up from €73.1 million in 2024, making up 14.4% of turnover.

The Group's net financial position improved to €537.0 million as of March 31, 2025, compared to €349.1 million at the end of 2024.

The company is focusing on solutions integrating AI, data, and connected objects, with significant investments in consulting and new offerings to meet client needs.

The next important date, Quarterly report, at Reply is on 12.05.2025.

The price of Reply at the time of the news was 163,35EUR and was up +0,65 % compared with the previous day.





