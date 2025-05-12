Eleving Group's Q1 2025 Results: Key Insights Revealed!
Eleving Group's Q1 2025 results highlight a 13% revenue surge and strategic moves into new markets, underscoring its commitment to innovation and growth.
- Eleving Group reported Q1 2025 revenue of EUR 58.6 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, with a diversified revenue stream from flexible products, vehicle financing, and consumer lending.
- The adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2025 was EUR 22.3 million, a 1% increase from the previous year, while net profit before FX and discontinued operations rose by nearly 12% to EUR 8.7 million.
- Loan issuance volumes reached EUR 96.1 million in Q1 2025, marking a 22% year-over-year increase, driven by strong customer interest and a 27% rise in loan applications.
- The Group launched a new smartphone financing product in Uganda to enhance digital inclusion and support local entrepreneurs, aligning with its strategy to diversify its product offerings.
- Eleving Group is actively pursuing geographic expansion in selected African and European markets, with operations expected to commence in the second half of 2025 following market research and regulatory compliance efforts.
- The company completed a bond tap offering, raising an additional EUR 40 million to support growth, while also managing local currency funding projects to enhance operational flexibility across various markets.
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte