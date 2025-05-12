ADS-TEC Energy Unveils 2024 Financial Results & Business Insights
ADS-TEC Energy's fiscal year 2024 was marked by impressive financial strides and strategic growth. With a revenue boost to €110 million and a remarkable turnaround in gross profit, the company is on a robust path. Their customer base soared by over 200%, and a $50 million financing deal is set to fuel further international expansion.
- ADS-TEC Energy reported a revenue of €110.0 million for FY 2024, marking a 2.5% increase from €107.4 million in FY 2023.
- The company achieved a gross profit of €19.4 million (17.7% gross margin) in 2024, compared to a gross loss of €-2.9 million (-2.7%) in 2023.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved significantly to €2.2 million from €-38.1 million in the previous year.
- ADS-TEC Energy expanded its customer base by over 200%, reaching 55 customers across Europe, the United States, and Canada.
- The company secured $50 million in financing on May 1, 2025, to support international growth and expansion.
- Service revenue nearly tripled from €2.0 million to €5.6 million year-over-year, driven by a growing installed base.
The price of ADS-TEC Energy at the time of the news was 12,175EUR and was up +2,74 % compared with the previous day.
-0,84 %
-5,37 %
+12,81 %
-17,33 %
+11,71 %
+492,50 %
ISIN:IE000DU292E6WKN:A3DA9W
