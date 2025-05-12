NTT DATA Business Solutions exceeds the previous year's top figures in terms of both revenue and results (FOTO)

Bielefeld (ots) -



- 2024/2025 saw a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion

euros

- EBIT in three digits for the first time at 109.9 million euros (+35.9%)

- Close to a 50 percent increase in cloud subscriptions

- Proportion of international business tops 60 percent mark

- Optimistic outlook despite global uncertainties



NTT DATA Business Solutions AG reports record figures for fiscal year 2024/25

(key date: March 31, 2025). Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the

leading global SAP partner for the SME sector was able to outperform its dynamic

growth from the record year of 2023/24: Double-digit revenue growth of 14.7

percent to 1.85 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)

exceeded the 100 million euro mark for the first time, rising by 35.9 percent to

109.9 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA)

reached 138.3 million euros - an increase of 33.8 percent. The EBITA margin

increased to 7.5 percent (previous year: 6.4%).





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 2

"Once again, we concluded a very strong fiscal year with double-digit growthrates for both revenue and results. This illustrates the trust we enjoy in theSME sector and the confidence placed in us by over 6,500 customers around theworld," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "We continue tobe successful in our efforts to achieve sustainable and long-term growth: Ourrevenue has more than doubled since 2017. Despite the volatile marketenvironment, our customers' digital transformation remains a megatrend and aclear growth driver. Based on our decades of SAP expertise, we create genuineadded value and strengthen the competitiveness of our customers across theglobe."Cloud services and international business as growth driversThe cloud subscription sales segment again proved to be a key growth driver infiscal year 2024/25: Related revenues increased by 49.5 percent to 191.9 millioneuros. The division was thus able to maintain the pace of doubling its revenueevery two years. The consulting business also made clear strides: Sales of 868.7million euros represented growth of 12.8 percent. In the area of managedservices, the company recorded an increase of 11.4 percent to 751.5 millioneuros.The company also saw strong growth in its international activities, particularlyin the regions of Western Europe (WE, +29.2%), Middle East, Türkiye & Africa(META, +46.3%), as well as Asia-Pacific & India (APAC, +25.5%). The company alsorecorded strong growth of 17.7% in North America and Brazil. The economicallychallenging domestic market of Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) alsoexperienced positive development with a further increase of 6.6 percent.