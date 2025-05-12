New record achieved
NTT DATA Business Solutions exceeds the previous year's top figures in terms of both revenue and results (FOTO)
Bielefeld (ots) -
- 2024/2025 saw a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion
euros
- EBIT in three digits for the first time at 109.9 million euros (+35.9%)
- Close to a 50 percent increase in cloud subscriptions
- Proportion of international business tops 60 percent mark
- Optimistic outlook despite global uncertainties
NTT DATA Business Solutions AG reports record figures for fiscal year 2024/25
(key date: March 31, 2025). Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the
leading global SAP partner for the SME sector was able to outperform its dynamic
growth from the record year of 2023/24: Double-digit revenue growth of 14.7
percent to 1.85 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
exceeded the 100 million euro mark for the first time, rising by 35.9 percent to
109.9 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA)
reached 138.3 million euros - an increase of 33.8 percent. The EBITA margin
increased to 7.5 percent (previous year: 6.4%).
"Once again, we concluded a very strong fiscal year with double-digit growth
rates for both revenue and results. This illustrates the trust we enjoy in the
SME sector and the confidence placed in us by over 6,500 customers around the
world," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "We continue to
be successful in our efforts to achieve sustainable and long-term growth: Our
revenue has more than doubled since 2017. Despite the volatile market
environment, our customers' digital transformation remains a megatrend and a
clear growth driver. Based on our decades of SAP expertise, we create genuine
added value and strengthen the competitiveness of our customers across the
globe."
Cloud services and international business as growth drivers
The cloud subscription sales segment again proved to be a key growth driver in
fiscal year 2024/25: Related revenues increased by 49.5 percent to 191.9 million
euros. The division was thus able to maintain the pace of doubling its revenue
every two years. The consulting business also made clear strides: Sales of 868.7
million euros represented growth of 12.8 percent. In the area of managed
services, the company recorded an increase of 11.4 percent to 751.5 million
euros.
The company also saw strong growth in its international activities, particularly
in the regions of Western Europe (WE, +29.2%), Middle East, Türkiye & Africa
(META, +46.3%), as well as Asia-Pacific & India (APAC, +25.5%). The company also
recorded strong growth of 17.7% in North America and Brazil. The economically
challenging domestic market of Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) also
experienced positive development with a further increase of 6.6 percent.
