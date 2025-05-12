NTT DATA Business Solutions exceeds the previous year's top figures in terms of both revenue and results (FOTO)

    StartseiteAktienNippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp AktieNachrichten zu Nippon Telegraph & Telephone Corp

    New record achieved

    NTT DATA Business Solutions exceeds the previous year's top figures in terms of both revenue and results

    Bielefeld (ots) -

    - 2024/2025 saw a double-digit revenue growth of 14.7 percent to 1.85 billion
    euros
    - EBIT in three digits for the first time at 109.9 million euros (+35.9%)
    - Close to a 50 percent increase in cloud subscriptions
    - Proportion of international business tops 60 percent mark
    - Optimistic outlook despite global uncertainties

    NTT DATA Business Solutions AG reports record figures for fiscal year 2024/25
    (key date: March 31, 2025). Despite geopolitical and economic uncertainties, the
    leading global SAP partner for the SME sector was able to outperform its dynamic
    growth from the record year of 2023/24: Double-digit revenue growth of 14.7
    percent to 1.85 billion euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT)
    exceeded the 100 million euro mark for the first time, rising by 35.9 percent to
    109.9 million euros. Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization (EBITA)
    reached 138.3 million euros - an increase of 33.8 percent. The EBITA margin
    increased to 7.5 percent (previous year: 6.4%).

    "Once again, we concluded a very strong fiscal year with double-digit growth
    rates for both revenue and results. This illustrates the trust we enjoy in the
    SME sector and the confidence placed in us by over 6,500 customers around the
    world," says Norbert Rotter, CEO of NTT DATA Business Solutions. "We continue to
    be successful in our efforts to achieve sustainable and long-term growth: Our
    revenue has more than doubled since 2017. Despite the volatile market
    environment, our customers' digital transformation remains a megatrend and a
    clear growth driver. Based on our decades of SAP expertise, we create genuine
    added value and strengthen the competitiveness of our customers across the
    globe."

    Cloud services and international business as growth drivers

    The cloud subscription sales segment again proved to be a key growth driver in
    fiscal year 2024/25: Related revenues increased by 49.5 percent to 191.9 million
    euros. The division was thus able to maintain the pace of doubling its revenue
    every two years. The consulting business also made clear strides: Sales of 868.7
    million euros represented growth of 12.8 percent. In the area of managed
    services, the company recorded an increase of 11.4 percent to 751.5 million
    euros.

    The company also saw strong growth in its international activities, particularly
    in the regions of Western Europe (WE, +29.2%), Middle East, Türkiye & Africa
    (META, +46.3%), as well as Asia-Pacific & India (APAC, +25.5%). The company also
    recorded strong growth of 17.7% in North America and Brazil. The economically
    challenging domestic market of Germany/Austria/Switzerland (DACH) also
    experienced positive development with a further increase of 6.6 percent.
