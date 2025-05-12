2024: Tame Short-Term Turbulence, Unlock Long-Term Success
Despite a challenging year, NBPE's strategic foresight and robust liquidity position it well for future growth.
- NB Private Equity Partners (NBPE) reported a total NAV return of 1.5% in 2024, below the five-year average of 11.0%.
- The decline in returns was attributed to falling valuations of listed holdings and foreign exchange impacts.
- Private company growth was 6.9% in constant currency, also below average, with reduced exit activity limiting exit uplift benefits.
- Despite these challenges, the past 12 months saw a strong EBITDA growth of 12% from investee companies.
- NBPE has $283 million in cash and credit facilities, with minimal fund commitments, allowing for flexible investment opportunities.
- The report suggests that the short-term noise in 2024 does not detract from the long-term value-creation model expected to outperform listed equities.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at NB Private Equity Partners Ltd A is on 23.09.2025.
+0,57 %
+5,36 %
+7,93 %
-1,67 %
-2,75 %
+10,63 %
+89,10 %
+74,73 %
+143,77 %
ISIN:GG00B1ZBD492WKN:A0MXLB
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.