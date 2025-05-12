Biotest Affirms 2025 Guidance with Confidence
Biotest AG's financial landscape shifts dramatically in Q1 2025, marked by a steep 42.3% sales drop and significant profit losses, driven by reduced technology services for Grifols, S.A.
- Biotest AG reported sales of €124.2 million in Q1 2025, a 42.3% decrease from €215.2 million in Q1 2024.
- The decline in revenue is primarily due to a €65.6 million drop in technology disclosure and development services for Grifols, S.A.
- Product sales fell by 18.4% to €112.6 million, although sales of human albumin and Yimmugo increased by 17.0% and 10.2%, respectively.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was €-23.0 million, down from €52.8 million in the previous year, with earnings after taxes at €-21.4 million compared to €29.5 million in Q1 2024.
- Grifols Biotest Holdings GmbH made a public delisting offer for Biotest AG shares at €43.00 for ordinary shares and €30.00 for preference shares.
- Biotest expects a mid-single-digit percentage decline in sales for the fiscal year 2025, with an EBIT forecast between €-55.0 million and €-75.0 million.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Biotest is on 12.05.2025.
The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 29,70EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.
-2,01 %
-0,66 %
+0,67 %
+4,90 %
+7,91 %
-15,49 %
+42,86 %
+19,21 %
+412,01 %
ISIN:DE0005227235WKN:522723
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte