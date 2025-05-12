Biotest Affirms 2025 Guidance with Confidence

Biotest AG reported sales of €124.2 million in Q1 2025, a 42.3% decrease from €215.2 million in Q1 2024.

The decline in revenue is primarily due to a €65.6 million drop in technology disclosure and development services for Grifols, S.A.

Product sales fell by 18.4% to €112.6 million, although sales of human albumin and Yimmugo increased by 17.0% and 10.2%, respectively.

EBIT for Q1 2025 was €-23.0 million, down from €52.8 million in the previous year, with earnings after taxes at €-21.4 million compared to €29.5 million in Q1 2024.

Grifols Biotest Holdings GmbH made a public delisting offer for Biotest AG shares at €43.00 for ordinary shares and €30.00 for preference shares.

Biotest expects a mid-single-digit percentage decline in sales for the fiscal year 2025, with an EBIT forecast between €-55.0 million and €-75.0 million.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Biotest is on 12.05.2025.

The price of Biotest at the time of the news was 29,70EUR and was down -0,34 % compared with the previous day.






