Technological Breakthrough
Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy - Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority (FOTO)
Worms (ots) - The mAInthink GmbH has achieved a technological breakthrough that
redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of
StratePlan, a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering verified 99.99%
strategic accuracy , Germany secures permanent technological, economic, and
geopolitical superiority - operationally deployable and scientifically
validated.
This revolutionary system is the result of over 15 years of dedicated research
and development by Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk , Chief Technology Officer and Head of
Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic
thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become
reality.
At its core, StratePlan orchestrates a continuous competition between five
autonomous high-performance algorithms . Acting as a supervisory intelligence,
StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective
course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one precisely calibrated master
strategy - capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional
clarity.
Key performance features:
- Zero hallucinations
- No strategic ambiguity
- Documented 99.99% decision accuracy
"We didn't simulate intelligence - we operationalized it. The system's
architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure
unparalleled strategic clarity," says Dr. Kadoshchuk.
CEO Outlook: A Hallucination-Free Future for Generative AI
"StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI - it holds the key to
solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models:
hallucinations," explains Sascha Rissel , CEO of mAInthink GmbH.
"With the right interface - still under development - StratePlan could serve as
a supervisory control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early
research suggests this integration could eliminate hallucinations almost
entirely . While further investment and interdisciplinary research are required,
the potential is transformative."
About mAInthink GmbH
Headquartered in Worms, Germany, mAInthink GmbH is a DeepTech company focused on
building high-performance, hallucination-free superintelligence for strategic
use cases in politics, business, and defense. The company brings together
leading expertise in AI research, cognitive system architecture, and applied
strategic modeling.
Contact:
mAInthink GmbH - Institut für angewandte Algorithmus und Superintelligenzen
Hafenstraße 4d
67547 Worms
Germany
mailto:rissel@mainthink.ai
https://www.mainthink.ai
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179343/6032312
OTS: mainthink GmbH
