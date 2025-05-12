Hallucination-Free Superintelligence Achieves 99.99% Strategic Accuracy - Germany Gains Permanent Strategic Superiority (FOTO)

Worms (ots) - The mAInthink GmbH has achieved a technological breakthrough that

redefines the future of strategic decision-making: With the development of

StratePlan, a hallucination-free superintelligence delivering verified 99.99%

strategic accuracy , Germany secures permanent technological, economic, and

geopolitical superiority - operationally deployable and scientifically

validated.



This revolutionary system is the result of over 15 years of dedicated research

and development by Dr. Igor Kadoshchuk , Chief Technology Officer and Head of

Scientific Development at mAInthink GmbH. His vision: to bring strategic

thinking to a new level of machine precision. Today, that vision has become

reality.





At its core, StratePlan orchestrates a continuous competition between five

autonomous high-performance algorithms . Acting as a supervisory intelligence,

StratePlan analyzes their outputs in real time, selects the most effective

course of action, or fuses multiple inputs into one precisely calibrated master

strategy - capable of operating under extreme complexity with exceptional

clarity.



Key performance features:



- Zero hallucinations



- No strategic ambiguity



- Documented 99.99% decision accuracy



"We didn't simulate intelligence - we operationalized it. The system's

architecture, competitive design, and autonomous selection process ensure

unparalleled strategic clarity," says Dr. Kadoshchuk.



CEO Outlook: A Hallucination-Free Future for Generative AI



"StratePlan is not just a breakthrough in strategic AI - it holds the key to

solving one of the most pressing challenges in generative language models:

hallucinations," explains Sascha Rissel , CEO of mAInthink GmbH.



"With the right interface - still under development - StratePlan could serve as

a supervisory control layer for large language models such as ChatGPT. Early

research suggests this integration could eliminate hallucinations almost

entirely . While further investment and interdisciplinary research are required,

the potential is transformative."



About mAInthink GmbH



Headquartered in Worms, Germany, mAInthink GmbH is a DeepTech company focused on

building high-performance, hallucination-free superintelligence for strategic

use cases in politics, business, and defense. The company brings together

leading expertise in AI research, cognitive system architecture, and applied

strategic modeling.



Contact:



mAInthink GmbH - Institut für angewandte Algorithmus und Superintelligenzen

Hafenstraße 4d

67547 Worms

Germany

mailto:rissel@mainthink.ai

https://www.mainthink.ai



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/179343/6032312

OTS: mainthink GmbH







