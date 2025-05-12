H2APEX Group SCA Unveils 2024 Financial Figures

H2APEX Group SCA reported a revenue of EUR 29.6 million for the 2024 financial year, doubling from EUR 15.3 million in 2023.

The company anticipates a temporary decline in sales for 2025 due to a focus on its own projects.

Adjusted EBITDA for 2024 was EUR -16.3 million, slightly worse than EUR -16.1 million in 2023, with a net result of EUR -27.8 million.

H2APEX plans to expand its own hydrogen production projects to enhance revenue stability and reduce dependence on volatile project business.

The company is exploring financing options, including strategic partnerships, to support its IPCEI-funded projects and overall growth strategy.

H2APEX aims to capitalize on market consolidation opportunities and is actively developing projects for third parties to finance its own production capacity expansion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at H2APEX Group SCA is on 28.05.2025.

The price of H2APEX Group SCA at the time of the news was 2,3300EUR and was up +0,87 % compared with the previous day.






