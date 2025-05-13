Carl Zeiss Meditec: Revenue Soars, Profits Steady in 2024/25

Carl Zeiss Meditec achieved a revenue growth of +10.9% in the first half of fiscal year 2024/25, reaching €1,050.5m, with a stable operating profit.

The Ophthalmology strategic business unit saw a revenue increase of +15.4%, mainly due to the DORC acquisition, while the Microsurgery unit experienced a -1.7% decline.

The Americas region contributed the strongest growth with a +28.4% increase in revenue, driven by a recovery in the US market.

The gross margin declined to 52.7% due to negative product mix effects, including price declines for intraocular lenses in China.

Earnings per share decreased to €0.70 from €0.94 in the prior year, with adjusted earnings per share at €0.81.

Carl Zeiss Meditec expects moderate revenue growth for the remainder of the fiscal year, despite uncertainties from US trade tariffs and currency risks.

