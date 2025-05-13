CEWE's Strong Q1 Sets Stage for 2025 Success!
CEWE's Q1 2025 results reflect strategic growth and innovation, with a 4.8% turnover boost and award-winning performance.
Foto: CEWE Stiftung & Co. KGaA
- CEWE's Q1 2025 group turnover increased by 4.8% to EUR 173.4 million, confirming its 2025 targets.
- CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by 5.1% to 1.3 million copies, maintaining its market-leading position in Europe.
- Group EBIT was EUR 6.1 million, aligning with expectations and confirming the annual target for 2025.
- CEWE Group won six TIPA World Awards, highlighting its innovative strength in the photo industry.
- The Commercial Online-Print segment increased its Q1 turnover by 3.0% to EUR 21.9 million, maintaining EBIT at EUR 0.7 million.
- CEWE's equity ratio rose to 68.2%, with a strong return on capital employed (ROCE) of 17.6%.
