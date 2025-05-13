CEWE's Strong Q1 Sets Stage for 2025 Success!

CEWE's Q1 2025 group turnover increased by 4.8% to EUR 173.4 million, confirming its 2025 targets.

CEWE PHOTOBOOK sales grew by 5.1% to 1.3 million copies, maintaining its market-leading position in Europe.

Group EBIT was EUR 6.1 million, aligning with expectations and confirming the annual target for 2025.

CEWE Group won six TIPA World Awards, highlighting its innovative strength in the photo industry.

The Commercial Online-Print segment increased its Q1 turnover by 3.0% to EUR 21.9 million, maintaining EBIT at EUR 0.7 million.

CEWE's equity ratio rose to 68.2%, with a strong return on capital employed (ROCE) of 17.6%.

