3U HOLDING AG Set to Soar with 2025 Revenue Growth!

3U HOLDING AG reported a 6.4% increase in revenue for Q1 2025, reaching EUR 14.6 million, with significant contributions from the HVAC segment and the acquisition of EMPUR.

The company's operating results met expectations, with a gross profit increase to EUR 5.8 million, despite a decline in EBITDA to EUR -0.2 million and an EBITDA margin of -1.2%.

The ITC segment experienced a revenue decline of 23.5% to EUR 3.7 million, while the Renewable Energies segment saw a slight revenue decrease of 1.8% to EUR 1.1 million. The HVAC segment's revenue grew by 25.7% to EUR 10.0 million.

The Management Board reaffirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting overall earnings between EUR 62 million and EUR 66 million, with an anticipated breakeven EBITDA margin.

The company's total assets were EUR 126.9 million as of March 31, 2025, with a stable equity ratio of 68.2% and a net cash position of EUR 12.6 million.

The Renewable Energies segment is focusing on expanding power production capacities, with new wind energy facilities expected to be operational by early 2026. The HVAC segment anticipates revenue growth due to strategic measures and the EMPUR acquisition.

The next important date, Press release for the quarterly report (as of Q1), at 3U HOLDING is on 13.05.2025.

The price of 3U HOLDING at the time of the news was 1,5750EUR and was down -0,16 % compared with the previous day.





