Sensirion's AGM Greenlights All Board Proposals
In a decisive gathering on May 12, 2025, Sensirion Holding AG's Annual General Meeting marked a pivotal moment, with shareholders backing all board proposals and welcoming new leadership.
- The Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on May 12, 2025, approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.
- A total of 10,647,178 votes were represented, accounting for 68.18% of the share capital.
- Shareholders approved the management report, financial statements for 2024, and the proposed appropriation of the balance sheet result.
- Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer were re-elected as Co-Chairmen, and Mirjana Blume was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.
- The Nomination and Compensation Committee includes Felix Mayer (Chairman), Moritz Lechner, and Anja König.
- Sensirion Holding AG is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors, with a global network and applications in automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer markets.
The next important date, Quarterly report, at Sensirion Holding is on 13.05.2025.
The price of Sensirion Holding at the time of the news was 77,00EUR and was down -0,52 % compared with the previous
day.
-0,52 %
+10,63 %
+29,63 %
+9,45 %
+6,50 %
-23,38 %
+127,47 %
+98,27 %
ISIN:CH0406705126WKN:A2JGBW
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte