Sensirion's AGM Greenlights All Board Proposals

The Annual General Meeting of Sensirion Holding AG on May 12, 2025, approved all proposals of the Board of Directors.

A total of 10,647,178 votes were represented, accounting for 68.18% of the share capital.

Shareholders approved the management report, financial statements for 2024, and the proposed appropriation of the balance sheet result.

Moritz Lechner and Felix Mayer were re-elected as Co-Chairmen, and Mirjana Blume was elected as a new member of the Board of Directors.

The Nomination and Compensation Committee includes Felix Mayer (Chairman), Moritz Lechner, and Anja König.

Sensirion Holding AG is a leading manufacturer of digital microsensors, with a global network and applications in automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer markets.

