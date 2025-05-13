KWS SAAT's Strong Performance Shines in Early 2024/2025 Results
KWS defied challenges to maintain steady net sales of €1,344.3 million, showcasing resilience in a fluctuating market. With a gross margin uplift to 63.4% and an EBIT margin of 21.2%, the company thrived on strategic product innovations. The sugarbeet segment shone brightly, bolstered by sustainable innovations, fueling growth and profitability. Looking ahead, KWS anticipates stable sales and a robust EBIT margin, while intensifying its R&D efforts to 20%.
- KWS maintained net sales at the previous year's level of €1,344.3 million despite a decrease in acreage.
- The gross margin improved to 63.4% due to a better product mix, while the adjusted EBIT margin was 21.2%.
- The sugarbeet segment showed growth and high profitability, driven by sustainable product innovations.
- Free cash flow improved significantly, and net debt decreased to 0.5x EBITDA.
- KWS adjusted its annual forecasts for 2024/2025, expecting net sales to remain at the previous year's level and an EBIT margin in the middle of the 14% to 16% range.
- The company continued to invest heavily in research and development, with R&D intensity expected to be around 20%.
The next important date, I'm unable to access external websites directly. However, if you provide specific text from the website, I can help translate it to English for you., at KWS SAAT is on 13.05.2025.
The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 56,90EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.