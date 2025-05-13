KWS SAAT's Strong Performance Shines in Early 2024/2025 Results

KWS maintained net sales at the previous year's level of €1,344.3 million despite a decrease in acreage.

The gross margin improved to 63.4% due to a better product mix, while the adjusted EBIT margin was 21.2%.

The sugarbeet segment showed growth and high profitability, driven by sustainable product innovations.

Free cash flow improved significantly, and net debt decreased to 0.5x EBITDA.

KWS adjusted its annual forecasts for 2024/2025, expecting net sales to remain at the previous year's level and an EBIT margin in the middle of the 14% to 16% range.

The company continued to invest heavily in research and development, with R&D intensity expected to be around 20%.

The next important date at KWS SAAT is on 13.05.2025.

The price of KWS SAAT at the time of the news was 56,90EUR and was down -0,35 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).





