Springer Nature Kicks Off 2025 with Strong Performance!

Revenue grew by 6% and adjusted operating profit (AOP) increased by 11% in the first three months of 2025.

Research was the key growth driver, with strong performance in Full Open Access (FOA) and a 25% increase in published articles.

Strategic priorities are on track, with solid progress in Open Access (OA) and AI initiatives.

Springer Nature launched two new Nature review journals and continued investing in technology, including an 80% growth in submissions on their Snapp platform.

Free cash flow increased to €158 million, and the financial leverage ratio was reduced to 2.0x net debt/EBITDA.

Full-year 2025 guidance expects results in the upper half of the revenue and AOP ranges, with revenue between €1,885 million to €1,935 million and AOP between €523 million to €546 million.

The next important date, Publication of the quarterly statement for Q1 2025, at Springer Nature is on 13.05.2025.

The price of Springer Nature at the time of the news was 18,700EUR and was up +0,92 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).






