    StartseiteAktienSecunet Security Networks AktieNachrichten zu Secunet Security Networks
    101 Aufrufe 101 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Secunet Security Networks: Strong 2025 Start, Forecast Confirmed

    Secunet Security Networks AG kicked off 2025 with a remarkable financial leap, showcasing robust growth and a promising outlook.

    Secunet Security Networks: Strong 2025 Start, Forecast Confirmed
    Foto: adobe.stock.com
    • secunet Security Networks AG started the 2025 financial year significantly better than the previous year, with increased revenue and EBIT in Q1 2025.
    • Group sales in Q1 2025 were 78.3 million euros, a 35.9% increase from Q1 2024, driven by orders in the Public Sector segment.
    • Sales in Germany rose to 69.1 million euros, while international sales increased by 35.3% to 9.2 million euros.
    • Consolidated EBIT improved to 1.8 million euros from a negative -5.6 million euros in Q1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 2.3%.
    • The company had 1,083 permanent employees at the end of Q1 2025, a 4.4% increase from Q1 2024.
    • The Management Board confirms the 2025 forecast with expected Group sales of around 425 million euros and an EBIT margin between 9.5% and 11.5%.

    The next important date, "Consolidated quarterly report as of March 31, 2025", at Secunet Security Networks is on 13.05.2025.

    The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 212,00EUR and was up +0,83 % compared with the previous day.
    15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 209,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,18 % since publication.
    At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).


    Secunet Security Networks

    +0,48 %
    -0,47 %
    +21,28 %
    +50,35 %
    +42,47 %
    -35,85 %
    +18,11 %
    +954,78 %
    +888,32 %
    ISIN:DE0007276503WKN:727650





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Secunet Security Networks: Strong 2025 Start, Forecast Confirmed Secunet Security Networks AG kicked off 2025 with a remarkable financial leap, showcasing robust growth and a promising outlook.