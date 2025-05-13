Secunet Security Networks: Strong 2025 Start, Forecast Confirmed

secunet Security Networks AG started the 2025 financial year significantly better than the previous year, with increased revenue and EBIT in Q1 2025.

Group sales in Q1 2025 were 78.3 million euros, a 35.9% increase from Q1 2024, driven by orders in the Public Sector segment.

Sales in Germany rose to 69.1 million euros, while international sales increased by 35.3% to 9.2 million euros.

Consolidated EBIT improved to 1.8 million euros from a negative -5.6 million euros in Q1 2024, with an EBIT margin of 2.3%.

The company had 1,083 permanent employees at the end of Q1 2025, a 4.4% increase from Q1 2024.

The Management Board confirms the 2025 forecast with expected Group sales of around 425 million euros and an EBIT margin between 9.5% and 11.5%.

The next important date, "Consolidated quarterly report as of March 31, 2025", at Secunet Security Networks is on 13.05.2025.

The price of Secunet Security Networks at the time of the news was 212,00EUR and was up +0,83 % compared with the previous day.

15 minutes after the article was published, the price was 209,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,18 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).





