hGears AG: Ready for 2025 Success in Tough Market Conditions
hGears AG's Q1 2025 saw a slight sales dip, yet e-Tools soared, boosting EBITDA. Despite challenges, the firm stays robust, eyeing EUR 80-90M in 2025 revenues.
- Group sales for hGears AG in the first quarter of 2025 were EUR 25.1 million, a decrease of 3.5% compared to the previous year.
- The e-Tools business area saw a 20.4% increase in sales, reaching EUR 8.7 million, partially offsetting declines in e-Mobility and e-Bike sectors.
- Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 0.7 million, up by EUR 0.2 million from the previous year, with a margin of 2.6%.
- Despite a challenging market environment, hGears AG maintained a stable balance sheet with an equity ratio of 47.2% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 14.3 million.
- The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting group revenues of EUR 80-90 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR minus 4 to minus 1 million.
- hGears AG is a global manufacturer focusing on high-precision gears and components for e-mobility, with production facilities in Germany, Italy, and China.
