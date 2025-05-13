hGears AG: Ready for 2025 Success in Tough Market Conditions

Group sales for hGears AG in the first quarter of 2025 were EUR 25.1 million, a decrease of 3.5% compared to the previous year.

The e-Tools business area saw a 20.4% increase in sales, reaching EUR 8.7 million, partially offsetting declines in e-Mobility and e-Bike sectors.

Adjusted EBITDA improved to EUR 0.7 million, up by EUR 0.2 million from the previous year, with a margin of 2.6%.

Despite a challenging market environment, hGears AG maintained a stable balance sheet with an equity ratio of 47.2% and cash and cash equivalents of EUR 14.3 million.

The company confirmed its outlook for 2025, expecting group revenues of EUR 80-90 million and adjusted EBITDA of EUR minus 4 to minus 1 million.

hGears AG is a global manufacturer focusing on high-precision gears and components for e-mobility, with production facilities in Germany, Italy, and China.

The price of hGears at the time of the news was 1,7550EUR and was down -0,28 % compared with the previous day.

25 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7950EUR this corresponds to a plus of +2,28 % since publication.





