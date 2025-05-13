Hannover Re's EUR 480M Q1 Profit Defies California Wildfire Costs

Hannover Re reported a Group net income of EUR 480 million in Q1 2025, a 13.9% decrease year-on-year, due to significant natural catastrophe losses, particularly from California wildfires.

Despite the losses, the return on equity was 16.1%, exceeding the strategic target of 14%.

Reinsurance revenue in property and casualty reinsurance increased by 7.2%, while large losses amounted to EUR 765 million, surpassing the budgeted expectation of EUR 435 million for the quarter.

The reinsurance service result in life and health reinsurance was positive, with a substantial operating profit increase of 40% to EUR 253 million.

The return on investment reached 3.5%, exceeding the full-year target of at least 3.2%.

Hannover Re confirmed its guidance for 2025, expecting a Group net income of around EUR 2.4 billion, assuming no unforeseen market disruptions and large loss expenditures do not significantly exceed EUR 2.1 billion.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Hannover Rueck is on 13.05.2025.

