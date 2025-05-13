Aumann's Profits Surge in Q1 2025

Aumann AG reported a revenue of €60.5 million in Q1 2025, a 6.2% decrease from the previous year.

The EBITDA margin improved to 10.9%, surpassing the prior year's 10.5% and the full-year guidance of 8-10%.

Order intake for Q1 was €51.3 million, down 32.4% from €76.0 million in the previous year, but increased compared to the last two quarters.

A significant order was received in the E-mobility segment from a new customer in battery systems, and Next Automation segment order intake rose by 21.1% to €8.5 million.

Aumann expects 2025 revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8-10%, supported by rising electric vehicle sales.

As of March 31, 2025, Aumann had a strong liquidity position of €139.6 million and an equity ratio of 56.9%, indicating a solid financial foundation for growth.

