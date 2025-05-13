Aumann's Profits Surge in Q1 2025
Aumann AG's Q1 2025 results reveal a mixed financial landscape, marked by a revenue dip but a stronger EBITDA margin, alongside promising developments in the E-mobility sector.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Aumann AG reported a revenue of €60.5 million in Q1 2025, a 6.2% decrease from the previous year.
- The EBITDA margin improved to 10.9%, surpassing the prior year's 10.5% and the full-year guidance of 8-10%.
- Order intake for Q1 was €51.3 million, down 32.4% from €76.0 million in the previous year, but increased compared to the last two quarters.
- A significant order was received in the E-mobility segment from a new customer in battery systems, and Next Automation segment order intake rose by 21.1% to €8.5 million.
- Aumann expects 2025 revenue between €210 million and €230 million, with an EBITDA margin of 8-10%, supported by rising electric vehicle sales.
- As of March 31, 2025, Aumann had a strong liquidity position of €139.6 million and an equity ratio of 56.9%, indicating a solid financial foundation for growth.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Aumann is on 13.05.2025.
The price of Aumann at the time of the news was 13,870EUR and was up +2,21 % compared with the previous day.
16 minutes after the article was published, the price was 13,880EUR this corresponds to a plus of +0,07 % since publication.
+0,88 %
+2,69 %
+1,48 %
+25,64 %
-22,75 %
-7,17 %
+44,42 %
-70,86 %
ISIN:DE000A2DAM03WKN:A2DAM0
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte