Eckert & Ziegler Q1 2025 Growth Confirms 2025 Forecast

Eckert & Ziegler SE has kicked off 2025 with a promising financial performance, showcasing resilience and growth amidst challenges. With Q1 sales climbing to €68.2 million and a notable 14% rise in net income, the company is on a steady path to achieving its annual targets. Despite facing hurdles like cyber attacks and delivery issues, Eckert & Ziegler remains optimistic, aiming to meet its full-year forecast with robust recovery plans.
- Eckert & Ziegler SE reported sales of €68.2 million in Q1 2025, a slight increase from €67.6 million in the previous year.
- EBIT before special items rose by 8% to €16.2 million, compared to €15.0 million in the previous year.
- Net income increased by 14% to €9.7 million, or €0.46 per share, compared to €8.5 million in the previous year.
- The company confirmed its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of around €78 million.
- Sales in the Medical segment remained stable at €34.4 million, while the Isotope Products segment saw a slight increase to €33.8 million.
- Despite challenges such as a cyber attack and delivery stoppages, the company expects to recover delays in the generator and engineering business by the second quarter.
