Eckert & Ziegler Q1 2025 Growth Confirms 2025 Forecast

Eckert & Ziegler SE reported sales of €68.2 million in Q1 2025, a slight increase from €67.6 million in the previous year.

EBIT before special items rose by 8% to €16.2 million, compared to €15.0 million in the previous year.

Net income increased by 14% to €9.7 million, or €0.46 per share, compared to €8.5 million in the previous year.

The company confirmed its full-year 2025 forecast, expecting sales of around €320 million and an adjusted EBIT of around €78 million.

Sales in the Medical segment remained stable at €34.4 million, while the Isotope Products segment saw a slight increase to €33.8 million.

Despite challenges such as a cyber attack and delivery stoppages, the company expects to recover delays in the generator and engineering business by the second quarter.

The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Eckert & Ziegler is on 13.05.2025.

