Medios Kicks Off 2025 with Major Earnings Surge!

Medios AG has kicked off 2025 with a robust financial performance, showcasing significant growth across key metrics. The company reported a notable 6.2% rise in revenue and a remarkable 52.9% surge in EBITDA pre. Earnings per share climbed to €0.25, while the EBITDA margin improved to 4.8%. With a promising forecast for 2025, Medios AG anticipates further growth, driven by its Pharmaceutical Supply and International Business segments. Despite the positive outlook, cash flow from operations saw a decline due to changes in net working capital.

