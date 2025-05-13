Medios Kicks Off 2025 with Major Earnings Surge!
Medios AG has kicked off 2025 with a robust financial performance, showcasing significant growth across key metrics. The company reported a notable 6.2% rise in revenue and a remarkable 52.9% surge in EBITDA pre. Earnings per share climbed to €0.25, while the EBITDA margin improved to 4.8%. With a promising forecast for 2025, Medios AG anticipates further growth, driven by its Pharmaceutical Supply and International Business segments. Despite the positive outlook, cash flow from operations saw a decline due to changes in net working capital.
- Medios AG reported a 6.2% increase in revenue to €484.7 million in Q1 2025 compared to Q1 2024.
- EBITDA pre increased by 52.9% to €23.1 million, improving the margin to 4.8%.
- Earnings per share rose to €0.25 from €0.17 in Q1 2024.
- The company confirmed its 2025 forecast, expecting around 6% revenue growth to approximately €2 billion and a 21.5% increase in EBITDA pre to around €96 million.
- The Pharmaceutical Supply segment generated €389.2 million in revenue, while the International Business segment contributed €39.5 million in revenue.
- Cash flow from operating activities decreased significantly to €3.6 million from €43.4 million in Q1 2024 due to changes in net working capital.
The price of Medios at the time of the news was 12,660EUR and was up +3,60 % compared with the previous day.
13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 12,640EUR this corresponds to a minus of -0,16 % since publication.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.664,88PKT (+1,95 %).
