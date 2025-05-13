Verbio SE Reveals Q3 2024/25 Results: Key Insights Unveiled

Q3 2024/25 EBITDA increased to EUR 8.2 million, with biodiesel as the key earnings driver.

Group revenues fell by 13% in the first nine months of the financial year, totaling EUR 1,146.5 million.

Net financial debt increased to EUR 154.1 million due to negative free cash flow and strategic investments.

Biodiesel production volumes in Canada were reduced due to regulatory changes, but EBITDA in the segment increased to EUR 16.8 million.

Bioethanol and biomethane production set new records, but revenue fell to EUR 181.5 million in Q3 2024/25.

The Nevada facility ramp-up is crucial for growth, with production expected to stabilize by summer 2025.

The next important date, Publication of Quarterly Report as of March 31, 2025 (Q3 2024/2025) / Analysts and Investors Earnings Call, at Verbio is on 13.05.2025.

The price of Verbio at the time of the news was 9,9975EUR and was down -6,74 % compared with the previous day.

13 minutes after the article was published, the price was 10,300EUR this corresponds to a plus of +3,03 % since publication.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.655,58PKT (-0,06 %).





