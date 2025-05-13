Singulus Technologies Unveils Q1 2025 Financial Results
In a dynamic shift towards future markets, SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES is navigating 2025 with a keen eye on innovation and sustainability, despite facing a dip in early sales figures.
- Consolidated sales for SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES in Q1 2025 were €16.4 million, down from €20.6 million in Q1 2024.
- EBIT for Q1 2025 was slightly positive at €0.5 million, compared to €0.6 million in Q1 2024.
- Order intake in Q1 2025 was €6.4 million, significantly lower than €33.2 million in Q1 2024, but the order backlog increased to €74.9 million.
- The company is focusing on future markets, including hydrogen and next-generation battery technology, leveraging its expertise in vacuum coating and process engineering.
- SINGULUS TECHNOLOGIES aims to expand into new growth markets such as medical technology, microelectronics, and sustainable packaging solutions.
- Despite global uncertainties, the company expects positive business development for 2025, with a balanced distribution of sales across its segments and a focus on sustainability and innovative products.
The next important date, Publication of quarterly financial report (as of Q1), at Singulus Technologies is on 13.05.2025.
The price of Singulus Technologies at the time of the news was 2,1300EUR and was down -5,54 % compared with the previous
day.
14 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,9050EUR this corresponds to a minus of -10,56 % since publication.
-12,39 %
+4,09 %
+17,44 %
+98,27 %
+44,03 %
-29,10 %
-44,01 %
-98,24 %
-67,46 %
ISIN:DE000A1681X5WKN:A1681X
