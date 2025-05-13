MBB SE's Q1: 27% Revenue Surge, 32% EBITDA Boost!

MBB SE increased its revenues by 27% to €260 million and its EBITDA by 32% in the first quarter of 2025.

The Service & Infrastructure segment drove growth, with revenues rising by 61.8% to €159.1 million and adjusted EBITDA more than doubling by 112.4% to €22.0 million.

Friedrich Vorwerk achieved a revenue growth of 73.4% to €133.0 million, with EBITDA rising by 168.9% to €18.2 million, resulting in a margin of 13.7%.

The Technological Applications segment saw a 6.1% decline in revenues to €78.0 million, while the Consumer Goods segment experienced a 4.5% decline in revenues to €23.1 million.

MBB SE expects consolidated revenues of €1.0 to €1.1 billion for the year, with an adjusted EBITDA margin between 11% and 14%.

The full quarterly report is available on MBB's website, and the company is listed on several German stock exchanges, including the Frankfurt Prime Standard.

