CANCOM SE: Confirms 2025 Forecast & Preliminary Figures

CANCOM SE confirmed its preliminary figures for Q1 2025, with group revenue reaching €410.5 million, down from €440.6 million in Q1 2024.

The gross profit for Q1 2025 was stable at €169.2 million compared to €171.0 million in Q1 2024.

Operating cash flow for Q1 2025 was €3.1 million, showing normal seasonal patterns, with a solid cash position of €135 million at the end of the quarter.

The "International" business segment performed well, with revenue of €159.9 million and stable EBITDA of €12.2 million, while the "Germany" segment saw a decline in revenue and EBITDA.

CANCOM SE's Executive Board confirmed the forecast for 2025, expecting revenue between €1,700 to €1,850 million, EBITDA between €115 to €130 million, and EBITA between €61 to €76 million.

CANCOM SE is a leading Digital Business Provider, offering a range of IT solutions and services, with over 5,600 employees and around 80 locations in the DACH region and other European countries.

The next important date, Interim Report as of March 31, 2025, at CANCOM SE is on 13.05.2025.

The price of CANCOM SE at the time of the news was 29,15EUR and was down -0,85 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.659,55PKT (-0,03 %).





