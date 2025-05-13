Kickstart: Deutsche Rohstoff Q1 2025 Rocks with Strong Gains
In a promising start to 2025, the company has reported robust financial growth and stability. Revenue surged by 6% to EUR 59.1 million, while EBITDA stood strong at EUR 43.2 million. Net income reached EUR 12.5 million, and a solid free cash flow of EUR 22.1 million was generated. The equity ratio improved to 45.7%, with daily production averaging 14,549 BOEPD. The company remains confident, reaffirming its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year.
Foto: adobe.stock.com
- Revenue increased by 6% to EUR 59.1 million in Q1 2025.
- EBITDA for the first three months was EUR 43.2 million.
- Consolidated net income reached EUR 12.5 million.
- Strong free cash flow of EUR 22.1 million was generated in Q1.
- Equity ratio improved to 45.7%, with consolidated equity rising to EUR 239.3 million.
- Daily production averaged 14,549 BOEPD, with revenue and EBITDA guidance for 2025 confirmed.
The next important date, Equity Forum - Spring Conference, Frankfurt/Main, at Deutsche Rohstoff is on 13.05.2025.
The price of Deutsche Rohstoff at the time of the news was 36,13EUR and did not change compared to the previous day.
+0,69 %
+7,37 %
+15,56 %
-8,08 %
-15,55 %
+37,36 %
+349,38 %
+107,44 %
+333,18 %
ISIN:DE000A0XYG76WKN:A0XYG7
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte