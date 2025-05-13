69 0 Kommentare Kickstart: Deutsche Rohstoff Q1 2025 Rocks with Strong Gains

In a promising start to 2025, the company has reported robust financial growth and stability. Revenue surged by 6% to EUR 59.1 million, while EBITDA stood strong at EUR 43.2 million. Net income reached EUR 12.5 million, and a solid free cash flow of EUR 22.1 million was generated. The equity ratio improved to 45.7%, with daily production averaging 14,549 BOEPD. The company remains confident, reaffirming its revenue and EBITDA guidance for the year.

