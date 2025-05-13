LION E-Mobility Roars Ahead Despite Market Challenges

LION E-Mobility AG reported a revenue of EUR 6.5 million in Q1 2025, a significant increase of EUR 5.3 million compared to Q1 2024.

EBITDA improved to EUR 1.5 million in Q1 2025, up from EUR -2.6 million in the same period last year.

The company's equity ratio rose to 27.2% in Q1 2025, attributed to the conversion of a EUR 1.9 million shareholder loan into equity.

CEO Dr. Joachim Damasky highlighted the effectiveness of strategic measures and partnerships, particularly with LeapEnergy, focusing on profitable growth.

LION E-Mobility is well-positioned to capitalize on market opportunities with new technologies and the delivery of NMC+ sample packages to customers.

The company operates a production facility in Germany with an annual capacity of 2 GWh, providing customized battery solutions for various applications.

The price of LION E-Mobility at the time of the news was 1,6400EUR and was up +5,13 % compared with the previous day.

56 minutes after the article was published, the price was 1,7600EUR this corresponds to a plus of +7,32 % since publication.





