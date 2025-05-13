Aperol Launches Global Campaign to Kickstart Summer 2025

London (ots/PRNewswire) - "L'unico. Per tutti" celebrates Aperol's status as the

definitive Aperol spritz ingredient and the soul of Italian Aperitivo culture



Aperol is raising a glass to summer 2025 with the launch of its new global

campaign - a vibrant tribute to its role in turning Aperol Spritz into a global

icon. Rooted in Italy's world-famous Aperitivo culture and brought to life in an

iconic Italian piazza, the campaign is a vibrant celebration of Aperol's role in

shaping the Aperitivo moment.





Launching across over 30 countries, "L'unico. Per tutti" is a universal messagethat reinforces Aperol's place at the heart of social moments and everywhere.Created in partnership with DDB Paris, the hero film captures the journey of anAperol Spritz being served on a vibrant bar terrace. As the signature orangedrink is delivered, its distinctive presence inspires a ripple of recognition,creating what the brand calls the "orange wave" - a playful visual metaphor forthe drink's unmistakable character.With its bittersweet, refreshing taste and instantly recognisable hue, AperolSpritz is the number one cocktail in Italy*, topping Google's spritz searcheswith over 20.7 million queries in 2024.** Whether enjoyed as a pre-dinner momentor as a social occasion in its own right, Aperol Spritz is often present insettings where people come together to savour time well spent and sharedenjoyment.The new campaign also signals the start of summer, capturing the golden-hourmagic of Aperitivo time in the place where it all began: the Italian piazza.Shot in the sun-drenched Piazza del Popolo in Ascoli Piceno, Aperol bringsviewers in a moment of coming together, unwinding, and sharing flavour,conversation and connection. Long before it became a global trend, Aperol Spritzwas a social tradition rooted in Italian life, where piazzas become open-airliving rooms and ordering it marks the start of a moment of joyful conviviality.Supporting content features a cast of Aperol "Friends of the House," which is avibrant collective deeply connected to the brand and embodying the distinctiveAperol energy and lifestyle. These include Alessia Lanza (Italy),HandLuggageOnly (UK), and Kamrad (Germany), whose roles help bring the campaignto life in their respective markets.Andrea Neri - Managing Director House of Aperitifs - Campari Group:"At the heart of this campaign is a celebration of Aperol's unique place inglobal culture. Aperol has helped a beloved Italian ritual become a globaltradition, and today, when people think of a spritz, Aperol comes to mind. With'L'unico. Per tutti,' we're celebrating the vibrant orange wave that accompanies