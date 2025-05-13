Aperol Launches Global Campaign to Kickstart Summer 2025
London (ots/PRNewswire) - "L'unico. Per tutti" celebrates Aperol's status as the
definitive Aperol spritz ingredient and the soul of Italian Aperitivo culture
Aperol is raising a glass to summer 2025 with the launch of its new global
campaign - a vibrant tribute to its role in turning Aperol Spritz into a global
icon. Rooted in Italy's world-famous Aperitivo culture and brought to life in an
iconic Italian piazza, the campaign is a vibrant celebration of Aperol's role in
shaping the Aperitivo moment.
Launching across over 30 countries, "L'unico. Per tutti" is a universal message
that reinforces Aperol's place at the heart of social moments and everywhere.
Created in partnership with DDB Paris, the hero film captures the journey of an
Aperol Spritz being served on a vibrant bar terrace. As the signature orange
drink is delivered, its distinctive presence inspires a ripple of recognition,
creating what the brand calls the "orange wave" - a playful visual metaphor for
the drink's unmistakable character.
With its bittersweet, refreshing taste and instantly recognisable hue, Aperol
Spritz is the number one cocktail in Italy*, topping Google's spritz searches
with over 20.7 million queries in 2024.** Whether enjoyed as a pre-dinner moment
or as a social occasion in its own right, Aperol Spritz is often present in
settings where people come together to savour time well spent and shared
enjoyment.
The new campaign also signals the start of summer, capturing the golden-hour
magic of Aperitivo time in the place where it all began: the Italian piazza.
Shot in the sun-drenched Piazza del Popolo in Ascoli Piceno, Aperol brings
viewers in a moment of coming together, unwinding, and sharing flavour,
conversation and connection. Long before it became a global trend, Aperol Spritz
was a social tradition rooted in Italian life, where piazzas become open-air
living rooms and ordering it marks the start of a moment of joyful conviviality.
Supporting content features a cast of Aperol "Friends of the House," which is a
vibrant collective deeply connected to the brand and embodying the distinctive
Aperol energy and lifestyle. These include Alessia Lanza (Italy),
HandLuggageOnly (UK), and Kamrad (Germany), whose roles help bring the campaign
to life in their respective markets.
Andrea Neri - Managing Director House of Aperitifs - Campari Group:
"At the heart of this campaign is a celebration of Aperol's unique place in
global culture. Aperol has helped a beloved Italian ritual become a global
tradition, and today, when people think of a spritz, Aperol comes to mind. With
'L'unico. Per tutti,' we're celebrating the vibrant orange wave that accompanies
