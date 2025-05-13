Infosys and LTA Sign Strategic Technology Partnership for the Historic Tournament at Queens Club, London
Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The multi-year engagement will leverage
Infosys Topaz to deliver a range of AI-powered innovations, including match
insights and immersive fan experiences
Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
announced a three-year strategic partnership through until 2027 with the Lawn
Tennis Association (https://www.lta.org.uk/) (LTA), the governing body of tennis
in Great Britain. As part of this, Infosys will be the official AI and
Innovation Partner for the HSBC Championships at the prestigious Queen's Club,
London. Leveraging its technology and data analytics expertise along with its
innovative AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz
(https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , powered by generative AI
technologies, Infosys will enhance player performance insights, elevate fan
engagement, and ensure operational excellence for the HSBC Championships. Beyond
the AI-driven innovations and immersive experiences, this collaboration will
also prioritize sustainability efforts and foster community-focused initiatives
facilitated through digital platforms, paving the way for meaningful and lasting
impact.
Infosys is already a trusted partner for major global tennis tournaments like
Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and has strong ties with the Association of
Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It is now
extending its support to the LTA for the HSBC Championships, a tournament that
has been the cornerstone of London's rich sporting calendar for over 136 years.
This year also marks a historic milestone for the HSBC Championships as it gets
ready to host a women's Tour-level event (WTA 500) for the first time in over 50
years, alongside the long-standing men's (ATP 500) event.
Chris Pollard, Managing Director, Commercial & Operations, LTA, said, "We are
incredibly excited to witness the historic moment of the HSBC Championships at
Queen's Club hosting both WTA and ATP 500 events for the very first time. This
milestone marks a significant step in the growth and evolution of this
prestigious tournament. We are thrilled to collaborate with Infosys, whose
support will be instrumental in delivering an enhanced fan experience. Infosys'
AI and technology innovations will bring a new level of engagement with
real-time insights and interactive moments, creating memorable experiences for
our fans and contribute to the continued success of the HSBC Championships."
Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Building on our
decade-long commitment to transforming tennis, Infosys is thrilled to join
Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Building on our
decade-long commitment to transforming tennis, Infosys is thrilled to join
