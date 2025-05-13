    StartseiteNachrichtenPressemitteilungenNachricht
    Infosys and LTA Sign Strategic Technology Partnership for the Historic Tournament at Queens Club, London

    Bengaluru, India (ots/PRNewswire) - The multi-year engagement will leverage
    Infosys Topaz to deliver a range of AI-powered innovations, including match
    insights and immersive fan experiences

    Infosys (https://www.infosys.com/) (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a
    global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today
    announced a three-year strategic partnership through until 2027 with the Lawn
    Tennis Association (https://www.lta.org.uk/) (LTA), the governing body of tennis
    in Great Britain. As part of this, Infosys will be the official AI and
    Innovation Partner for the HSBC Championships at the prestigious Queen's Club,
    London. Leveraging its technology and data analytics expertise along with its
    innovative AI-first offering, Infosys Topaz
    (https://www.infosys.com/services/data-ai-topaz.html) , powered by generative AI
    technologies, Infosys will enhance player performance insights, elevate fan
    engagement, and ensure operational excellence for the HSBC Championships. Beyond
    the AI-driven innovations and immersive experiences, this collaboration will
    also prioritize sustainability efforts and foster community-focused initiatives
    facilitated through digital platforms, paving the way for meaningful and lasting
    impact.

    Infosys is already a trusted partner for major global tennis tournaments like
    Australian Open, Roland-Garros, and has strong ties with the Association of
    Tennis Professionals (ATP) and the International Tennis Hall of Fame. It is now
    extending its support to the LTA for the HSBC Championships, a tournament that
    has been the cornerstone of London's rich sporting calendar for over 136 years.
    This year also marks a historic milestone for the HSBC Championships as it gets
    ready to host a women's Tour-level event (WTA 500) for the first time in over 50
    years, alongside the long-standing men's (ATP 500) event.

    Chris Pollard, Managing Director, Commercial & Operations, LTA, said, "We are
    incredibly excited to witness the historic moment of the HSBC Championships at
    Queen's Club hosting both WTA and ATP 500 events for the very first time. This
    milestone marks a significant step in the growth and evolution of this
    prestigious tournament. We are thrilled to collaborate with Infosys, whose
    support will be instrumental in delivering an enhanced fan experience. Infosys'
    AI and technology innovations will bring a new level of engagement with
    real-time insights and interactive moments, creating memorable experiences for
    our fans and contribute to the continued success of the HSBC Championships."

    Sumit Virmani, EVP and Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys, said, "Building on our
    decade-long commitment to transforming tennis, Infosys is thrilled to join
