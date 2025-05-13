    StartseiteAktienWashTec Akt AktieNachrichten zu WashTec Akt
    WashTec Elects New Board, Approves €2.40 Dividend at AGM

    WashTec AG's Annual General Meeting in Augsburg on May 13, 2025, was a pivotal moment, gathering shareholders to shape the company's future. With 77% of voting shares represented, all agenda items, including a €2.40 dividend, were approved. New Supervisory Board members were elected, and CEO Michael Drolshagen reported a rise in operating profit despite sales challenges. Strategic shifts and cost-reduction plans were outlined, and Dr. Alexander Selent was honored for his service.

    • WashTec AG held its Annual General Meeting on May 13, 2025, in Augsburg, with around 100 shareholders attending and 77% of voting shares represented.
    • The meeting approved all agenda items, including a dividend of €2.40 per share.
    • Two new members, Susanne Heckelsberger and Sabine Simeon Aissaoui, were elected to the Supervisory Board.
    • CEO Michael Drolshagen reported on the company's performance in 2024, highlighting a significant increase in operating profit (EBIT) despite a slight decline in sales.
    • Drolshagen emphasized the introduction of a new organizational structure and cost-reduction programs aimed at enhancing profitability in the future.
    • The outgoing Supervisory Board member, Dr. Alexander Selent, was thanked for his contributions during his tenure.

    The next important date, The translation of "Hauptversammlung 2025" to English is "Annual General Meeting 2025.", at WashTec Akt is on 13.05.2025.

    The price of WashTec Akt at the time of the news was 43,95EUR and was down -2,77 % compared with the previous day.


    WashTec Akt

    -2,43 %
    +0,90 %
    +14,87 %
    +14,87 %
    +5,41 %
    -10,76 %
    +31,76 %
    +288,61 %
    ISIN:DE0007507501WKN:750750





