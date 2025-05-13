    StartseiteAktienApple AktieNachrichten zu Apple
    Neue EU-Leitlinien sollen Kinder im Internet besser schützen

    Foto: Arne Dedert - DPA

    BRÜSSEL (dpa-AFX) - Altersprüfung, private Kontoeinstellungen, kindgerechte Meldewege: Mit neuen Leitlinien will die EU-Kommission Online-Plattformen bei einem besseren Schutz von Minderjährigen unterstützen. Die Empfehlungen sollen helfen, bestehende Pflichten aus dem Gesetz über digitale Dienste (DSA) kindgerecht umzusetzen, etwa beim Datenschutz oder bei der Sicherheit.

    Die Leitlinien richten sich demnach an alle Online-Plattformen, die für Minderjährige zugänglich sind - einschließlich besonders großer Plattformen mit mehr als 45 Millionen Nutzerinnen und Nutzern pro Monat in der EU. Ausgenommen sind Kleinst- und Kleinunternehmen.

    "Die Sicherheit von Kindern im Netz hat für uns höchste Priorität", sagte Kommissionsvizepräsidentin Henna Virkkunen. Zu den Richtlinien zählt neben der Überprüfung des Alters auch die Verbesserung der Nutzerempfehlungen, um das Risiko zu senken, dass Kinder schädlichen Inhalten ausgesetzt werden. Sie sollen Virkkunen zufolge dabei helfen, ein sichereres digitales Umfeld für junge Nutzerinnen und Nutzer zu schaffen.

    Kommissionsvize trifft Chefs großer Tech-Konzerne

    Virkkunen bricht am Montag zu einer Reise in die USA auf. Geplant sind Treffen mit den Chefs großer Tech-Konzerne wie Google , Meta , Apple und Anthropic. Außerdem will sie in Washington mit Politikern und Behördenvertretern über transatlantische Digitalfragen sprechen. Die US-Regierung unter Präsident Donald Trump kritisierte in der Vergangenheit immer wieder europäische Digitalgesetze wie das DSA als wettbewerbsfeindlich./svv/DP/men

     

    Die Nachrichtenagentur dpa-AFX zählt zu den führenden Anbietern von Finanz- und Wirtschaftsnachrichten in deutscher und englischer Sprache.

