PATRIZIA's 3M 2025: Financial Gains & Organic AUM Growth

PATRIZIA reported a 60.8% year-on-year increase in closed transactions and more than doubled signed transactions in 3M 2025, despite muted equity raising.

Assets under management (AUM) remained stable at EUR 56.1bn, with the highest organic growth since Q4 2023, although affected by valuation effects.

Total service fee income decreased by 5.9% to EUR 68.2m, mainly due to lower performance fees, while EBITDA increased by 11.5% to EUR 16.8m due to cost control and efficiency gains.

The Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2025 will decide on a proposed dividend of EUR 0.35 per share for FY 2024, payable on 9 June 2025.

PATRIZIA's financial guidance for FY 2025 includes AUM between EUR 58.0 - 62.0bn and EBITDA between EUR 40.0 - 60.0m, assuming increased client investment activity.

The company experienced a significant increase in transaction fees due to higher client investments and transaction volumes, while recurring management fees almost fully covered reduced operating expenses.

The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 3M 2025 Interim Report, at PATRIZIA is on 13.05.2025.

The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,5700EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous day.

At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.668,19PKT (+0,02 %).





