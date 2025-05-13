PATRIZIA's 3M 2025: Financial Gains & Organic AUM Growth
PATRIZIA has defied market challenges, showcasing remarkable growth with a 60.8% surge in closed transactions and a doubling of signed deals in early 2025. Despite a challenging equity environment, assets under management remained steady at EUR 56.1bn, marking the highest organic growth since late 2023. While service fee income dipped by 5.9% due to lower performance fees, strategic cost control propelled EBITDA up by 11.5%. As shareholders anticipate the AGM's dividend decision, PATRIZIA's optimistic 2025 outlook projects AUM growth and robust EBITDA, driven by increased client investments.
- PATRIZIA reported a 60.8% year-on-year increase in closed transactions and more than doubled signed transactions in 3M 2025, despite muted equity raising.
- Assets under management (AUM) remained stable at EUR 56.1bn, with the highest organic growth since Q4 2023, although affected by valuation effects.
- Total service fee income decreased by 5.9% to EUR 68.2m, mainly due to lower performance fees, while EBITDA increased by 11.5% to EUR 16.8m due to cost control and efficiency gains.
- The Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2025 will decide on a proposed dividend of EUR 0.35 per share for FY 2024, payable on 9 June 2025.
- PATRIZIA's financial guidance for FY 2025 includes AUM between EUR 58.0 - 62.0bn and EBITDA between EUR 40.0 - 60.0m, assuming increased client investment activity.
- The company experienced a significant increase in transaction fees due to higher client investments and transaction volumes, while recurring management fees almost fully covered reduced operating expenses.
The next important date, PATRIZIA SE | 3M 2025 Interim Report, at PATRIZIA is on 13.05.2025.
The price of PATRIZIA at the time of the news was 7,5700EUR and was down -1,88 % compared with the previous day.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.668,19PKT (+0,02 %).
