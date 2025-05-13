Daimler Truck Holding: Exciting New Outlook Unveiled!
Daimler Truck Holding AG recalibrates its market expectations amid global uncertainties, revising North American heavy-duty market and profitability forecasts due to macroeconomic challenges.
- Daimler Truck Holding AG has updated its outlook, reducing volume guidance for the North American heavy-duty Class 8 market to 260,000 – 290,000 units from 280,000 – 320,000 units.
- The sales volume expectation for Trucks North America is now 155,000 to 175,000 units, down from 180,000 to 200,000 units, but profitability is still expected to be between 11% and 13%.
- The full-year outlook for the adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) of Financial Services has been revised to 6% to 8%, down from 8% to 10%, due to macroeconomic uncertainties.
- Group-level adjusted EBIT is now expected to range between –5% and +5% year-over-year, revised from +5% to +15%, with group unit sales expected between 430,000 to 460,000 units.
- Revenue for the Industrial Business is forecasted at €48 to €51 billion, down from €52 to €54 billion, but the Group still expects an operationally stable 2025 compared to 2024.
- The updated outlook is subject to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, assuming continued operation under the USMCA, with potential financial implications from China not included.
