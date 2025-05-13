Daimler Truck Holding: Exciting New Outlook Unveiled!

Daimler Truck Holding AG has updated its outlook, reducing volume guidance for the North American heavy-duty Class 8 market to 260,000 – 290,000 units from 280,000 – 320,000 units.

The sales volume expectation for Trucks North America is now 155,000 to 175,000 units, down from 180,000 to 200,000 units, but profitability is still expected to be between 11% and 13%.

The full-year outlook for the adjusted Return on Equity (ROE) of Financial Services has been revised to 6% to 8%, down from 8% to 10%, due to macroeconomic uncertainties.

Group-level adjusted EBIT is now expected to range between –5% and +5% year-over-year, revised from +5% to +15%, with group unit sales expected between 430,000 to 460,000 units.

Revenue for the Industrial Business is forecasted at €48 to €51 billion, down from €52 to €54 billion, but the Group still expects an operationally stable 2025 compared to 2024.

The updated outlook is subject to macroeconomic and geopolitical developments, assuming continued operation under the USMCA, with potential financial implications from China not included.

The next important date, Analyst event, at Daimler Truck Holding is on 14.05.2025.

The price of Daimler Truck Holding at the time of the news was 39,02EUR and was down -0,50 % compared with the previous day.

10 minutes after the article was published, the price was 38,50EUR this corresponds to a minus of -1,33 % since publication.

At this time, the index DAX was at 23.627,50PKT (-0,12 %).





