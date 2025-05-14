Grand City Properties Surges in Q1 2025 with Operational Growth
Grand City Properties S.A. kicks off 2025 with robust financial strides, showcasing resilience and growth amidst strategic property disposals.
Foto: wierzchu92 - stock.adobe.com
- Grand City Properties S.A. reported a net rental income of €106 million in Q1 2025, a 1% increase from €105 million in Q1 2024, despite property disposals.
- The company achieved a like-for-like rental growth of 3.8%, indicating strong operational performance.
- Adjusted EBITDA rose by 3% to €85 million in Q1 2025, supported by increased operational efficiency.
- Funds from Operations (FFO I) increased by 6% to €48 million, with FFO I per share at €0.27, up from €0.26 in the previous year.
- Grand City completed €120 million in property disposals at book value and maintained a strong liquidity position of nearly €1.7 billion as of March 2025.
- The company confirmed its FY 2025 guidance and reported a net profit of €88 million, with basic earnings per share of €0.35, compared to €44 million and €0.17 in Q1 2024.
The next important date, Interim Report for the 1st Quarter 2025 (ENG), at Grand City Properties is on 14.05.2025.
At this time, the index SDAX was at 16.648,18PKT (-0,10 %).
ISIN:LU0775917882WKN:A1JXCV
