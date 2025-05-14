Zehnder Group Forecasts Growth in Early 2025
Zehnder Group is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by strong ventilation sales, despite challenges in other segments.
- Zehnder Group expects double-digit sales growth and improved adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.
- The ventilation segment is experiencing strong growth in North America and Europe, driven by higher construction activities and the Siber acquisition.
- Projected sales for the first six months of 2025 are between EUR 380 million and EUR 390 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8% to 9%.
- Sales in the radiator segment are declining, reinforcing the company's focus on ventilation system solutions.
- Leading indicators suggest demand has stabilized, but future performance will depend on economic stimulus effects and US tariff policy changes.
- Zehnder Group will release its unaudited figures for the first half of 2025 on July 25, 2025, along with its full-year outlook.
+2,63 %
+2,61 %
+17,57 %
+14,26 %
+1,16 %
-10,57 %
+88,84 %
+69,18 %
ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU
Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte
Autor folgen
Mehr anzeigen
Mehr anzeigen
Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte