    StartseiteAktienZehnder Group (A) AktieNachrichten zu Zehnder Group (A)
    105 Aufrufe 105 0 Kommentare 0 Kommentare

    Zehnder Group Forecasts Growth in Early 2025

    Zehnder Group is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by strong ventilation sales, despite challenges in other segments.

    • Zehnder Group expects double-digit sales growth and improved adjusted EBIT for the first half of 2025 compared to the previous year.
    • The ventilation segment is experiencing strong growth in North America and Europe, driven by higher construction activities and the Siber acquisition.
    • Projected sales for the first six months of 2025 are between EUR 380 million and EUR 390 million, with an adjusted EBIT margin of 8% to 9%.
    • Sales in the radiator segment are declining, reinforcing the company's focus on ventilation system solutions.
    • Leading indicators suggest demand has stabilized, but future performance will depend on economic stimulus effects and US tariff policy changes.
    • Zehnder Group will release its unaudited figures for the first half of 2025 on July 25, 2025, along with its full-year outlook.


    Zehnder Group (A)

    +2,63 %
    +2,61 %
    +17,57 %
    +14,26 %
    +1,16 %
    -10,57 %
    +88,84 %
    +69,18 %
    ISIN:CH0276534614WKN:A14RXU





    Diskutieren Sie über die enthaltenen Werte



    wO Newsflash
    0 Follower
    Autor folgen
    Mehr anzeigen
    Mit Artikeln von wO Newsflash wollen wir mit Hilfe von Künstlicher Intelligenz Ihnen schnellstmöglich relevante Inhalte zu aktuellen Ereignissen rund um Börse, Finanzmärkte aus aller Welt und Community bereitstellen.
    Mehr anzeigen
    RSS IconRSS-Feed abonnieren
    Disclaimer für Finanznachrichten mit KI-Autor "wO newsflash" Die bereitgestellten Artikel wurden mit Hilfe einer künstlichen Intelligenz erstellt und dienen ausschließlich Informationszwecken. Die Richtigkeit der Informationen kann nicht garantiert werden. Vor finanziellen Entscheidungen unbedingt unabhängige Quellen konsultieren. Wir übernehmen keine Haftung für Verluste oder Schäden. Investieren birgt Risiken. Keine Empfehlungen zum Kauf oder Verkauf von Finanzprodukten. Urheberrechtlich geschützt, keine Reproduktion ohne Genehmigung. Technische Fehlfunktionen sind jederzeit möglich. Änderungen vorbehalten.
    Verfasst von wO Newsflash
    1 im Artikel enthaltener WertIm Artikel enthaltene Werte
    Zehnder Group Forecasts Growth in Early 2025 Zehnder Group is poised for significant growth in 2025, driven by strong ventilation sales, despite challenges in other segments.